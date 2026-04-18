The Aldi Canned Baked Beans That's Not Worth A Single Bite

For the most part, Aldi is a magical place. Between the across-the-board low prices and the product labels that look familiar but just slightly off — in a way that can make it feel a little bit like you're in the Twilight Zone — it is always an intriguing place to shop. And, for the most part, the products are good. Every month, there is a new list of must-have Aldi products. Unfortunately, even Aldi is not perfect, and some of the store-brand items don't pass muster. There may be no product on the shelves where this is more evident than Dakota's Pride baked beans.

According to our reviewer, these baked beans were solidly in the camp of Aldi canned items to skip. The writer noted that while the ingredient list seemed pretty standard for such a product, something about these beans just didn't come out right. There are many aspects of a can of baked beans that must fit the bill — flavor, texture, appearance — and these Dakota's Pride baked beans failed in every category. Based on the writer's research, these beans look like dog food, have an unpleasantly mushy texture, and need doctoring up to approach palatability — a pretty rough overall review.

Now, the Aldi beans do come at a significant discount compared with other offerings. These 28-ounce cans of Dakota's Pride are about $2 each, which is about 28% cheaper than the name-brand cans over at the big box store. So, if saving money is the top priority, you could try one of the many ways to boost the flavor of these canned baked beans and ignore the looks and texture. But once you hear what customers have to say, even that might not cut it.