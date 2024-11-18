How To Upgrade Your Canned Baked Beans With A Bottle Of Root Beer
The right can of baked beans will almost make you forget about the best homemade version. However, it does take an extra ingredient or two to make them taste like they were freshly made. For us, a splash or two of root beer is just the thing to upgrade your canned baked beans.
Though root beer is best known for lending a soft, spiced taste to floats, cakes, and other sweets, it can easily take your baked beans up a notch, too. Beyond its obvious sweet taste, it has a delicious herbaceous quality that can be used for far more than just desserts. Traditionally, sassafras and sarsaparilla gave root beer its unique flavor, but they've since been replaced by vanilla and wintergreen, which is why it has a minty flair. The spicy bitterness that the soda possesses is thanks to ginger, anise, licorice, and juniper berries, all ingredients that pair well with smoky baked beans.
The fizzy drink has plenty of experience with tomato-based legumes. Root beer is the secret weapon for better chili, its herbal flavors enhancing the earthiness of the beans. They do the same with baked beans; the layered fiery, pungent notes complement the heady brown sugar used to sweeten the canned goods. You don't need much root beer to enhance your baked beans. Pour them in a pot over medium heat, stirring in just a tablespoon or two of root beer once they're almost heated through.
Add these ingredients to your root beer baked beans
Root beer has more qualities beyond its sweetness, but when combined with baked beans that are already sweetened, things can become a little toothsome. If you're adding a hefty amount of root beer, make sure to balance it out with complementary components to boost the flavor of the canned baked beans. Bacon is known for pairing well with baked beans, and its savory flavor works well with root beer, too. The hearty, umami flair of pork balances out the soda's sweeter aspects while pulling out its spicy qualities.
To bring out more of the earthiness in a dish of root beer baked beans, heat the canned ingredients with fresh or dried herbs. A dash of thyme, sage, or rosemary will highlight the earthy aspect while making sure to keep its saccharine qualities at bay. Add a pinch of ground herbs to the pot of baked beans and stir them in along with the root beer. After balancing out flavors, pair the dish with other sides to really make the ingredient combo sing. The blend of sweet and herbal notes in root beer makes the baked beans fit for honey sage skillet cornbread. You can also lift up the heady beans by serving them with lemon herb grilled chicken.