How To Upgrade Your Canned Baked Beans With A Bottle Of Root Beer

The right can of baked beans will almost make you forget about the best homemade version. However, it does take an extra ingredient or two to make them taste like they were freshly made. For us, a splash or two of root beer is just the thing to upgrade your canned baked beans.

Though root beer is best known for lending a soft, spiced taste to floats, cakes, and other sweets, it can easily take your baked beans up a notch, too. Beyond its obvious sweet taste, it has a delicious herbaceous quality that can be used for far more than just desserts. Traditionally, sassafras and sarsaparilla gave root beer its unique flavor, but they've since been replaced by vanilla and wintergreen, which is why it has a minty flair. The spicy bitterness that the soda possesses is thanks to ginger, anise, licorice, and juniper berries, all ingredients that pair well with smoky baked beans.

The fizzy drink has plenty of experience with tomato-based legumes. Root beer is the secret weapon for better chili, its herbal flavors enhancing the earthiness of the beans. They do the same with baked beans; the layered fiery, pungent notes complement the heady brown sugar used to sweeten the canned goods. You don't need much root beer to enhance your baked beans. Pour them in a pot over medium heat, stirring in just a tablespoon or two of root beer once they're almost heated through.

