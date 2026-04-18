Why Long John Silver's Discontinued Its Hefty Big Catch Meal

Some of the most marvelous, grandiose culinary creations to come from America are pretty unhealthy. Glazed donut burgers rule, but no one's praising them for their nutritional value. Perhaps one of the most infamously-unhealthy meals in the U.S. was an artery-clogger from Long John Silver's. Here at Tasting Table, we think the seafood chain doesn't deserve all the hate it gets as the menu boasts a sprawling fish selection, and the price is certainly right. Alas, its Big Catch meal was one instance when Long John Silver's did, in fact, deserve the flack.

The year was 2013. The Big Catch made its appearance in May and came with 7 to 8 ounces of fried fish, hush puppies, and a side of onion rings for $4.99. It also came with 1,320 calories, nearly 3,700 milligrams of sodium, 19 grams of saturated fat, and 33 grams of trans fat. Based on these stats, the meal had more trans fat than adults are supposed to consume in two weeks. Plus, the amount of sodium well exceeds the American Heart Association's recommended 2,300 milligrams or less per day.

It was such a gargantuan meal that Long John Silver's encouraged customers to post photos of their empty Big Catch containers on social media like a badge of honor. However, the meal earned a badge of its own. In July 2013, the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) named Long John Silver's Big Catch Meal "the worst restaurant meal in America" — it was discontinued in August.