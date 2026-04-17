The Aldi Canned Soup Brand You Should Always Have In Your Cart

Soup is one of the absolute best canned foods to stock your pantry, and grabbing your favorites from Aldi means saving big on these shelf-stable items. You can always count on Aldi to have a variety of delicious flavors and different brands to choose from. Of all the canned soup brands lining Aldi's shelves, Tasting Table determined that Deutsche Küche is an all-time must-buy.

With a unique name and a number of enjoyable flavors, German-imported Deutsche Küche soups are an optimal canned item to buy at Aldi. Per Tasting Table's assessment, the soups are hearty and filling, made with satisfying ingredients and bearing a reliably great taste. Among several tasty options, which include Harvest Potato, Hearty Pea, German Bean, and Fall Harvest, there's a lot to keep an eye out for in the aisles of your local store.

What's more? Two of the Deutsche Küche flavors were featured in Tasting Table's rankings of Aldi soups from worst to best. One of the biggest downsides to this particular brand of canned soup, however, is the less-than-reliable availability. Some shoppers have taken to the internet in search of specific flavors of Deutsche Küche soups. One Reddit thread states, "Deutsche Kuche Harvest Potato Soup – help me buy more!" While some posit that the soups are only available during Aldi's twice-yearly German Week, others mention being able to find some flavors year-round.