The Aldi Canned Soup Brand You Should Always Have In Your Cart
Soup is one of the absolute best canned foods to stock your pantry, and grabbing your favorites from Aldi means saving big on these shelf-stable items. You can always count on Aldi to have a variety of delicious flavors and different brands to choose from. Of all the canned soup brands lining Aldi's shelves, Tasting Table determined that Deutsche Küche is an all-time must-buy.
With a unique name and a number of enjoyable flavors, German-imported Deutsche Küche soups are an optimal canned item to buy at Aldi. Per Tasting Table's assessment, the soups are hearty and filling, made with satisfying ingredients and bearing a reliably great taste. Among several tasty options, which include Harvest Potato, Hearty Pea, German Bean, and Fall Harvest, there's a lot to keep an eye out for in the aisles of your local store.
What's more? Two of the Deutsche Küche flavors were featured in Tasting Table's rankings of Aldi soups from worst to best. One of the biggest downsides to this particular brand of canned soup, however, is the less-than-reliable availability. Some shoppers have taken to the internet in search of specific flavors of Deutsche Küche soups. One Reddit thread states, "Deutsche Kuche Harvest Potato Soup – help me buy more!" While some posit that the soups are only available during Aldi's twice-yearly German Week, others mention being able to find some flavors year-round.
What customers say about Aldi's Deutsche Küche canned soups
In a Reddit post, one fan shares, "German soups are amazing!" Replies that followed echo this positive sentiment. Another user comments, "The fall harvest is the only one I really eat. Just ate one yesterday. Usually, I can finish the whole can if I'm not eating anything else. They can be pretty filling for a soup." Someone else shares, "I really love all of these soups. I see people saying that [it's] too salty, but I love salt so there really isn't a 'too salty' for me."
For those who find the sodium content too high, some users even offer their respective methods for countering this. One comment mentions, "Too salty. I dilute with added vegetables." In a different Reddit thread, one commenter says, "The vegetable soup is greatly improved by adding some acid- stir in a generous squirt of lemon juice or dash of malt vinegar." Some fans also like adding other complementary ingredients to make the canned soups into an even more filling meal.
Another Reddit user shares, "Omg I love the German bean one! I always sauté up more onion and bacon and serve with warm bread." Someone else states, "The Harvest potato soup is a good base, but i always added more to it. I usually add in fresh onions, [sauteed], butter, cheese, some pepper, [etc]." Whether eaten as-is or with a few clever ingredient additions, these canned soups are sure to top your Aldi shopping list.