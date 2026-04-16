Attention, Vegans: This Red-Flag Ingredient Might Be Hiding In Your Favorite Chewing Gum

There's a lot to consider when choosing daily diets for healthy living, and that goes double for vegan food devotees. In an ideal world, there wouldn't be questionable, undisclosed ingredients to worry about, but unfortunately, some food-product categories harbor sweet secrets with sour implications — including those smackable packets of chewing gum. It's only gum, not a part of the U.S. food pyramid, but it's still something you put in your mouth and ingest. That's why it's worth considering one ingredient lurking inside: lanolin, otherwise known as sheep's oil or sheep's grease.

Lanolin is the same component used for skin and hair care products and other cosmetics as soothing agents for cracked lips, minor scratches and cuts, diaper rashes, and more. Why it ends up in chewing gum may seem a mystery, but it's really quite simple: the greasy sheep oil, secreted from sheep's skin into the wool, is used to make foods soft and chewing gum chewable. Based on the ingredient list, vegans could reasonably expect nothing animal-derived, but that sheep's grease is a hidden red flag waving silently in many gum brands.

In the U.S., lanolin is specifically permitted as a component of "chewing gum base" under federal food-additive rules. As a collective term, it can contain several permitted substances, including lanolin, which is an approved component in the plasticizing materials category, so there's no need to list it separately. In other words, you'd likely never know it was there.