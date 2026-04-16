The Simple Mistake Everyone Makes With Homemade Caramel

As far as ingredient lists go, the ones for caramel recipes are shorter than most. Sugar and water are the only two things you really need to make homemade caramel, with cream and butter usually adding a softness to the sauce. But the fact that the recipe only needs a few ingredients does not mean it's easy to make. Not only is there a long list of mistakes you need to avoid when making homemade caramel, many of these errors are of the kind that can't really be fixed.

The best (and easiest) way to make caramel is to slowly melt sugar in water to create a thick, smooth, bitter-sweet liquid that forms the base of many decadent indulgences, from candies and drizzles to puddings and ice creams. While the process is simple enough, the chances of your caramel ending up too sweet, too bitter, or too brittle are high unless you're 100% focused on the task at hand.

When we asked Arman Liew, culinary trained creator of The Big Man's World, what the most common caramel-making error was, his answer was that many people don't go far enough with caramelization. "The biggest mistake I see, and one I made myself, is pulling the caramel off the heat too soon," Liew told Tasting Table. The best versions of caramel have a bitter edge to them — just short of burnt is ideal. Taking the sugar off the heat too early means you've basically made a sugar syrup, instead.