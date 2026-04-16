Starbucks Employees Can't Stand How Strict This Rule Is

If you regularly stop by Starbucks for your morning coffee, you're probably unaware of the strict rules baristas behind the bar must comply with. From banning pens in pockets to micromanaging the color of the shirts they wear, these arbitrary rules have gotten downright ridiculous. However, there's one rule that drives most employees crazy, and that's writing on every single cup. It's not exactly new — writing on cups has been around for years, but employees say it's being pushed again under CEO Brian Niccol's "Back to Basics" strategy. And it's not just that they have to handwrite a message on the cups — the rules behind what they can write vary wildly between stores.

In some locations, it's fine to write things like "enjoy" on every cup and call it a day. In others, though, higher-ups can be strict about these trite messages. "GM and DM have been getting onto us for writing the same thing on every cup. Literally just inventing new rules every week," vents one employee on Reddit. And the type of content they write on the cups is under severe scrutiny, too. "Our DM banned smiley faces and stars on cups. If we write 'thank you,' it has to be 'thank you, [customer name],'" complains another employee about the level of micromanaging they have to deal with.

One content restriction that's more widespread is pop culture references, which can be too niche and easily misinterpreted. In one instance, before the rule was widely enforced, a cup message reading "slay queen" was taken as a direct threat by a customer. In another case, a customer complained that an employee was "terrorizing customers" by writing "shmingus" on their cup. Essentially, employees seem to be walking a tightrope between creating a personal message for every cup while not offending anyone. All signs point to Starbucks' big revamp backfiring in a major way.