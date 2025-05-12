Starbucks Is Weirdly Telling Its Baristas Not To Draw This On Your Cup

Ever since former-Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol assumed his executive leadership role at Starbucks back in September 2024, the company has seen a slew of new policy changes, all aimed at bettering the company's brick-and-mortar atmosphere. For starters, self-service creamer stations, a classic café feature, are back. In addition, there's a dress code, featuring black shirts and khaki pants, which some Starbucks employees aren't happy with. Perhaps the most talked about new policy, though, involves requiring Starbucks baristas to write positive messages or draw doodles on every to-go cup. This gives employees the opportunity to flex their artistic creativity, but oddly, the company has begun telling baristas not to draw animals on customer orders.

That's right, no longer will you see Sharpie depictions of cats, dogs, or horses. In a message to its thousands of employees, Starbucks' corporate leadership stated that animals are no longer permitted as doodles, instead encouraging them to write short and simple positive notes. While we aren't sure if baristas will face any sort of retribution for drawing animals, this change hasn't gone over well with some employees. One Reddit user, TheModernVampire, expressed disappointment at the new changes, writing, "The smily faces do not feel personal enough, but writing something out and making sure it is ledgible [sic] is too time consuming. I had mastered a quick doodle of my favorite animal, and I was one of the best about making sure there was something done for nearly every drink I put out."