McDonald's Pancakes Come From A Southern Family-Run Facility

When you think of what it takes to make pancakes, your mental image may be no more complicated than batter being poured onto a hot griddle. For fast food empire McDonald's, however, making the chain's signature hotcakes and supplying them to over 44,000 McDonald's locations worldwide is a more elaborate endeavor. That's why the responsibility falls to Bama Companies, a family-run Southern food concern founded in Texas and today operating out of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Bama Pie Company, as it then was, had its origins in the 1920s. Cornelia Alabama Marshall — fondly referred to by the company named for her as "Grandma Bama" — achieved local success in Dallas, Texas, cooking sweet potato pies that she would sell at the local drugstore. When the advent of the Great Depression rendered her husband unemployed, Marshall began selling smaller pies door-to-door to support their seven children.

After gaining first-hand insight into the pie business while working as his parents' delivery driver, Paul Marshall moved to Tulsa with his wife, Lilah, and opened a new branch of the company. After World War II, the younger Marshall observed the increasing prevalence of folks eating in their cars and determined they should have a pie to fit this need. "[Grandma Bama] thought he was crazy," recalled current Bama CEO (and Paul's daughter) Paula Marshall in a YouTube interview with the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, but the idea convinced Ray Kroc. By 1965, the Bama Pie Company became a key supplier of McDonald's fried fruit pies.