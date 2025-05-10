The Unexpected 2-Ingredient Hack To Recreate McDonald's Pancakes At Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

McDonald's may be known for its burgers and fries, but the decades-old fast food chain has also become a go-to spot for those in need of a quick breakfast. With a selection of breakfast sandwiches, a breakfast burrito, oatmeal, and more, there are tons of "McValues" to be had. However, for those looking for a tried-and-true morning meal, McDonald's pancakes, also known as hotcakes, cannot be beat.

Served with sweet maple-flavored syrup and salted whipped butter, each order comes with three golden brown pancakes, and, if you don't care to drive all the way to your nearest location, you can make them in the comfort of your own home. In a video shared by Raphael Gomes on TikTok, the social media user breaks down a two-ingredient (plus water) hack, which they claim tastes nearly identical to McDonald's version.

In the clip, Gomes combines 1 1/3 cups of Bisquick Pancake Mix with a 1/2 cup of Sprite and a 1/2 cup of water. As the ingredients are blended, Gomes admits the mixture smells like McDonald's pancakes.

To complete the pancake hack, Gomes prepares his cooktop with a little bit of vegetable shortening before pouring the batter into 5-inch round cakes. He then cooks the pancakes for one minute on one side before flipping. "Insane," he declares as he gazes upon the finished product.