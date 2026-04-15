What's The Purpose Of Having A Second Sink In Your Kitchen?

It's easy to dream big with kitchen design. Kitchens welcome new days, serve as Grand Central station for busy families, and foster creativity for innovative home chefs. With all that action, functionality remains crucial, including having access to a properly functioning sink — or two. To keep kitchen wheels turning and proverbial waters flowing, we reached out to an expert on kitchen design.

According to Cara Woodhouse, founder and principal designer of Cara Woodhouse Interiors, there are plenty of reasons for expanded sink capacity. "Adding a second sink serves both functional and experiential purposes," Woodhouse explains. "It allows multiple people to use the kitchen at the same time without interruption, which is especially valuable for entertaining or for families who cook together. It also creates separation between prep and cleanup, which keeps the space feeling more organized and elevated."

There are several things to keep in mind before ripping up counter space and reconfiguring plumbing capacity. "When deciding whether to include a second sink, it is important to consider the size of the kitchen, how the space is used, and the plumbing implications," Woodhouse says. In smaller kitchens, a second sink can feel excessive and take away from valuable counter space, she says, while in larger kitchens an extra sink can make the space significantly more useable. "You also want to think about how often you entertain, whether you have a dedicated prep area, and how the overall layout supports movement throughout the space."