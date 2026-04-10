The Wildly Popular Lenox Spice Village Returns With 3 New Sets

If you're looking to add a bit more charm to your kitchen this spring, you're in luck. Lenox Corporation, the brand that first introduced the ever-so-charming Spice Village collection to the world back in 1989, just partnered up with McCormick Gourmet Collection to reimagine the porcelain, vintage-inspired spice jar houses. For a limited time, three different whimsical spice sets are available for collectors or for those searching for the perfect springtime gift for the home chef.

Each set features organic McCormick Gourmet spices and a hand-painted miniature Victorian home with the name of its corresponding spice. The adorable mini houses separate at the roof, allowing you to fill each one with its spice, making them both functional and a total statement — especially when displayed on an open, organized spice rack.

The collection includes a 3-piece set, a 6-piece set, and a 9-piece set. The 3-piece set features McCormick's Organic Onion Powder, Organic Garlic Powder, and Organic Oregano Leaves. The 6-piece set features Organic Thyme, Ground Saigon Cinnamon, Rubbed Sage, Ground Mustard Leaves, Turkish Bay Leaves, and Whole Cloves. The 9-piece set features a combination of the 3-piece set and the 6-piece set, leaving you with an impressive array of gourmet spices, all housed in nostalgic little houses fit to be heirlooms.