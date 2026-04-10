The Wildly Popular Lenox Spice Village Returns With 3 New Sets
If you're looking to add a bit more charm to your kitchen this spring, you're in luck. Lenox Corporation, the brand that first introduced the ever-so-charming Spice Village collection to the world back in 1989, just partnered up with McCormick Gourmet Collection to reimagine the porcelain, vintage-inspired spice jar houses. For a limited time, three different whimsical spice sets are available for collectors or for those searching for the perfect springtime gift for the home chef.
Each set features organic McCormick Gourmet spices and a hand-painted miniature Victorian home with the name of its corresponding spice. The adorable mini houses separate at the roof, allowing you to fill each one with its spice, making them both functional and a total statement — especially when displayed on an open, organized spice rack.
The collection includes a 3-piece set, a 6-piece set, and a 9-piece set. The 3-piece set features McCormick's Organic Onion Powder, Organic Garlic Powder, and Organic Oregano Leaves. The 6-piece set features Organic Thyme, Ground Saigon Cinnamon, Rubbed Sage, Ground Mustard Leaves, Turkish Bay Leaves, and Whole Cloves. The 9-piece set features a combination of the 3-piece set and the 6-piece set, leaving you with an impressive array of gourmet spices, all housed in nostalgic little houses fit to be heirlooms.
The Lenox Spice Village is a sweet, sought-after collectible
The original 1989-era Lenox Spice Village collection wasn't initially offered as a set. Instead, it was offered as a subscription, in which customers received a new house for their spices once a month. That initial collection was discontinued a few years later in 1993, once the company noticed a decline in sales, but its cult following remained strong. Its discontinuation lasted from 1993 until 2024, when Lenox introduced a whole new generation to the magic of the Lenox Spice Village. This new partnership makes the Lenox Spice Village accessible for new collectors, since its sets come with both the spice jar and the spice itself.
If you purchase a set of this new collection and decide that you can't get enough of them, see if you can collect them all. There are 24 houses with different spice labels so start hunting for them at your favorite thrift stores, or head to eBay, where you'll find full sets of the original collection. This ultimate thrift store find is worth big bucks today, but once you see how charming they look on display in your kitchen, you'll realize that it was money well spent.