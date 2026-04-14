This Iconic St Louis Breakfast Combines Everything — And We Mean Everything — On One Plate

St. Louis has long been known as the Gateway to the West, seated as it is on the western bank of the Mississippi River along the trail that settlers would've used on their journey to the frontier lands. But despite the massive Gateway Arch towering above the city, and its attendant national park below, there is another thing for which St. Louis deserves to be known: the slinger, the most iconic breakfast dish from the state of Missouri.

In order to better understand not just what the slinger is (and can be), but also its significance to the culinary scene of St. Louis, we talked to not one, but two experts on the topic. Wendy Schweikert, owner of Chili Mac's Diner, and Catherine Neville, VP of communications for Explore St. Louis, both sat down with us to explain this unique dish.

"A slinger is not subtle," Neville says. "It's a full plate of 'yes' when you probably should be saying no." This towering breakfast plate typically starts with a layer of hash browns on the bottom, topped with Midwest-style chili and a thick layer of melted cheese. Then it gets a hamburger patty — or breakfast sausage in some cases — which is, in turn, topped with runny eggs. Already a formidable meal, Neville explains that with that stack, the creativity has only just begun. "After that, it's whatever the place feels like throwing in," she says. "Onions, peppers, hot sauce, maybe toast on the side to help you keep up. It's messy, it's rich, and it's delicious."