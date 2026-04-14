Julie Andrews' Carrot Cake Packs A Protein Punch
Actress Julie Andrews is known for her roles in popular films, including "The Sound of Music" and "Mary Poppins," among a myriad of others. In addition to her talents onscreen, Andrews is also quite the baker. Though her "Mary Poppins" character touts the virtues of a spoonful of sugar, a story from the United Service Organizations (USO) highlights her carrot cake recipe from the 1992 USO of Pioneer Valley Celebrity Cookbook, which calls for the use of tofu.
Much like cottage cheese is an unlikely ingredient that takes carrot cake to the next level, so too does tofu when replacing the usual cream cheese and butter as a frosting base. Tofu enhances the frosting with a fuller body and plant-based protein. Andrews' recipe calls for blending extra-firm tofu, orange zest, orange extract, honey, and shredded coconut until fully combined and creamy.
Although Andrews' version indicates extra-firm tofu as the choice of tofu, this can also be a great way to use silken tofu instead. It is also noted in the recipe that the frosting should be used on top of and in between the two layers of cake, but not on the sides. Andrews' carrot cake recipe is both dairy-free and egg-free, making it accessible to vegetarian and vegan diets. Though Andrews herself is not known to be a vegan, she has previously mentioned in interviews adhering to a high-protein and low-sugar diet, which appears consistent with this carrot cake recipe.
Making a carrot cake inspired by Julie Andrews
If you want to prepare a carrot cake inspired by the legendary Julie Andrews, you'll be pleased to know that the ingredients for the cake are nearly as simple as the frosting. For the cake, Andrews' recipe calls for pastry flour, cornmeal, baking soda and powder, and both regular and golden carrots. In addition to this are vegetable oil, vanilla extract, and honey for the sweetener. The spices include a basic blend of cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, salt, and allspice. Between this and the protein-rich tofu frosting, you'll have a satisfying sweet treat.
This in itself is a delightful dessert; however, there are a number of other ingredients to elevate carrot cake that are worth considering, many of which will still maintain the dairy-free and egg-free composition. Among these are such additions as pumpkin puree, chopped nuts, crushed pineapple, and candied ginger. Of course, it's important to be mindful of ratios when adding either more dry or liquid ingredients so that the carrot cake still comes out bearing the desired consistency.
You can also get creative with how you serve your carrot cake, taking some inspiration from iconic Julie Andrews characters. Prepare a pot of hot English tea to accompany your carrot cake for "Mary Poppins"-style afternoon indulgence. If you want to embody Maria von Trapp from "The Sound of Music," serve this cake at the end of an Austrian-inspired meal of schnitzel with noodles, and it will surely become one of your favorite things too!