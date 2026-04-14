Julie Andrews' Carrot Cake Packs A Protein Punch

Actress Julie Andrews is known for her roles in popular films, including "The Sound of Music" and "Mary Poppins," among a myriad of others. In addition to her talents onscreen, Andrews is also quite the baker. Though her "Mary Poppins" character touts the virtues of a spoonful of sugar, a story from the United Service Organizations (USO) highlights her carrot cake recipe from the 1992 USO of Pioneer Valley Celebrity Cookbook, which calls for the use of tofu.

Much like cottage cheese is an unlikely ingredient that takes carrot cake to the next level, so too does tofu when replacing the usual cream cheese and butter as a frosting base. Tofu enhances the frosting with a fuller body and plant-based protein. Andrews' recipe calls for blending extra-firm tofu, orange zest, orange extract, honey, and shredded coconut until fully combined and creamy.

Although Andrews' version indicates extra-firm tofu as the choice of tofu, this can also be a great way to use silken tofu instead. It is also noted in the recipe that the frosting should be used on top of and in between the two layers of cake, but not on the sides. Andrews' carrot cake recipe is both dairy-free and egg-free, making it accessible to vegetarian and vegan diets. Though Andrews herself is not known to be a vegan, she has previously mentioned in interviews adhering to a high-protein and low-sugar diet, which appears consistent with this carrot cake recipe.