This Midwest-Born Tangy Salad Dressing Will Make You Forget All About French And Russian

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Midwesterners have a different option when it comes to dressing salads and making marinades. While French and Russian dressings occupy space on many dinner tables, Dorothy Lynch has attracted its own following. Named for its creator, this Nebraskan-born recipe has made its way onto plates since the 1940s. Lynch developed the dressing while running a restaurant at her local Legion Club. Word spread, and production scaled. The flavor of the dressing has been described as sweeter than a classic French dressing, with an added tangy, spicy boost that can enhance a sandwich or make a flavorful marinade. Some have even made desserts with the stuff. Lynch sold the recipe in 1964, but her name remained linked to the dressing in exchange for 1% royalty on sales.

Dorothy Lynch dressing is unique because it is tomato-based instead of oil-based. Loyal lovers have made copycat recipes using tomato soup, sugar, oil, apple cider vinegar, sea salt, garlic powder, celery seed, and black pepper. The creamy, tangy profile offers a layer of complexity that is instantly recognizable to anyone who is familiar with the stuff.

The dressing has been used on salads made with iceberg lettuce and shredded cheddar, a recipe served with club crackers that was once a standard in many establishments. "This is like a core memory for me and I'm 35. Honestly, iceberg lettuce and Dorothy Lynch are the only salad I'd like to eat to this day," wrote a fan on Reddit.