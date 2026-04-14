This Midwest-Born Tangy Salad Dressing Will Make You Forget All About French And Russian
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Midwesterners have a different option when it comes to dressing salads and making marinades. While French and Russian dressings occupy space on many dinner tables, Dorothy Lynch has attracted its own following. Named for its creator, this Nebraskan-born recipe has made its way onto plates since the 1940s. Lynch developed the dressing while running a restaurant at her local Legion Club. Word spread, and production scaled. The flavor of the dressing has been described as sweeter than a classic French dressing, with an added tangy, spicy boost that can enhance a sandwich or make a flavorful marinade. Some have even made desserts with the stuff. Lynch sold the recipe in 1964, but her name remained linked to the dressing in exchange for 1% royalty on sales.
Dorothy Lynch dressing is unique because it is tomato-based instead of oil-based. Loyal lovers have made copycat recipes using tomato soup, sugar, oil, apple cider vinegar, sea salt, garlic powder, celery seed, and black pepper. The creamy, tangy profile offers a layer of complexity that is instantly recognizable to anyone who is familiar with the stuff.
The dressing has been used on salads made with iceberg lettuce and shredded cheddar, a recipe served with club crackers that was once a standard in many establishments. "This is like a core memory for me and I'm 35. Honestly, iceberg lettuce and Dorothy Lynch are the only salad I'd like to eat to this day," wrote a fan on Reddit.
Dorothy Lynch dressing doesn't disappoint
Though Dorothy Lynch dressing can be challenging to track down outside of the Midwest, it can be purchased on Amazon. "The taste is amazing, the size of the bottle is great, and the price is very reasonable. It is similar to Western dressing but has a nice 'sweetness.' It is thicker than, say, Italian dressing. Taste is phenomenal!" wrote a pleased shopper.
In addition to salad dressing and grilled chicken marinade, the dressing has been used to make sloppy Joes, wing sauce, and sandwich spread when mixed with mayo and mustard. Some like to combine ranch or mayo with the dressing to create dipping sauces. Others have topped pizza, taco salad, and cottage cheese with Dorothy Lynch dressing. In a more surprising application, Ivanna Cone made carrot cake with it, which was later used in an ice cream flavor. "Just had a scoop of Dorothy Lynch Carrot Cake this afternoon. It was amazing!" wrote a sampler on Instagram.
The gluten-free dressing is still made in Nebraska and contains no trans fats, MSG, or cholesterol. Bottles carry a nine-month shelf life, a detail that makes it one of the freshest dressings sold. The dressing is available in both Home Style and Light & Lean varieties. Though original products were sold in glass, BPA-free packaging shaped like an hourglass was put in rotation in 2010.