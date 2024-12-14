Why You Need Salad Dressing Every Time You Order A Pizza

The gooey cheese pull and pillowy crust of a classic margherita is hard to beat. However, if you want to think outside of the pizza box, we've got a tip to take the experience of eating your favorite pie to new heights. Next time you place your order, select a salad dressing to serve with your slice. This simple addition will transform the taste of your pie, and, crucially, double as a scrumptious dipping sauce to dunk your crusts into.

It might sound odd to drizzle salad dressing over a pizza but you've likely plunged bits of pizza crust in a tub of creamy ranch before. And if you think about it, a classic dressing is simply a good olive oil mixed with an acid (like lemon, vinegar, or buttermilk), and aromatic seasonings: It's concentrated, liquid flavor. Moreover, in some foodie circles, pizzas are purposefully topped with an entire dressed salad to provide crunch, color, and fiber. Maybe you've even come across the recent trend where a pizza crust is made from chicken and the topping is simply a complete Caesar salad?

The beauty of serving salad dressing with pizza is that you can order a stack of cheaper plain pies and customize them with your own flavorings. This is an awesome move if your household is full of picky eaters who can't make a unanimous decision on the perfect topping. They can pair their slice with their best-loved dressing and boost its flavor in an instant. You may need to invest in a set of dipping bowls to make this multi-dressing magic happen; these 4.5-ounce dipping bowls from Amazon would do the job.

