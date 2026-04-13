5 Steak Seasonings To Buy At Walmart, And 4 To Skip

If you're a frequent Walmart shopper, you know the supermarket's inventory can feel like a mixed bag. But that's also what makes it fun. Each shopping trip turns into an Easter egg hunt, trying to find the hidden gems scattered throughout the store. Then, when you turn up with a great product — like the spot-on Great Value Chicken Finger Dipping Sauce that's a Cane's dupe — it's even more gratifying.

That treasure hunt feeling carries over into all areas of the store, but it's as evident as ever in the spice aisle. It's often lined with big names, but you know as well as I do that even those can be hit or miss. It can feel like sifting through a sea of salt, pepper, and everything in between, trying to find the right seasoning. And the stakes are even higher when you're planning a steak dinner. There's no worse feeling than paying big money for a juicy ribeye or filet, just to have it ruined by an overly salty, aggressively spicy, or just plain subpar seasoning. True heartbreak.

That's why I took it upon myself to try nine different steak seasonings from Walmart — so you don't end up with an empty wallet and disappointed taste buds. It only felt right to pair Walmart-bought seasonings with a Walmart-bought steak. So that's what I did and got to work separating the seasoning duds from the must-buys, based on their mix of ingredients, bold flavors, and innate ability to elevate a steak.