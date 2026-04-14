Ditch This Baking Myth For Pie Dough That's Much Easier To Handle

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From old-school staples like apple and blueberry to cream pies, custard pies, and more, there is no wrong answer when it comes to the question of which type to make. However, a pie is nothing without its shell, and for many bakers, shaping, rolling, and chilling the perfect flaky pie crust is the most challenging part of the whole process. But the latter part — the chilling — is more important than you may think when it comes to pie crust.

Tasting Table asked Alex George, creator of the Lily P Crumbs blog, and author of "In the Mood to Bake," about the popular myth of needing to chill pie crust for an hour, she said that this was only the "bare minimum" needed to achieve the perfect crust. "The purpose of resting pie dough in the refrigerator is to allow the dough's gluten to relax. If gluten does not relax, imagine it as 'uptight,' the dough will shrink down into the pie pan instead of baking up beautifully," she said.

Besides giving the gluten a chance to slack after you've poked, prodded, and rolled it, putting dough in the fridge also allows the butter or fat to solidify. Skipping the cold butter in the first place or not taking steps to keep it as cold as possible are some of the easiest ways to ruin a pie crust. If the butter is already warm, it won't release steam in the oven and make those flaky layers.