How To Sous Vide Prime Rib For Juicy And Tender Results

Prime rib is the king of all beef cuts, and sous vide is the most foolproof way to make it perfectly. Coming from the center of the rib section of the cow, both bone-in and boneless prime rib is famous for combining exceptional marbling with a tender texture, making it more juicy and flavorful than any other cut of beef you can buy. That's also why it's famously expensive, making it intimidating for a lot of home cooks to tackle. But this is exactly the kind of project sous vide was made for: giving yourself the largest room for error on a recipe that normally requires a high degree of precision. And to make sure we do it right we talked to Scott Thomas, the owner of Grillin' Fools and Cookin' Fools, to ask how he gets the most tender prime rib from a sous vide machine.

Thomas helpfully walked us through the whole process. First he recommends sealing some of your favorite aromatics like herbs and garlic cloves in the bag with the prime rib. Other than that, Thomas doesn't recommend brining ahead of time, saying "prime rib doesn't need it." Then he tells us "place said bag o'beef in the immersion cooker and bring it up to about 15-20 degrees [Fahrenheit] short of your desired doneness and then wait 6-8 hours for it to get there." For prime rib the final target temperatures are around 120 degrees Fahrenheit for rare, 130 for medium rare, and 140 for medium, so just subtract 15-20 from those goals for your sous vide temperature.