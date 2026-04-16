The Best Frozen Pot Roast Dinner In Stores Tastes Better Than Marie Callender's
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As delicious as a slow-cooked pot roast might be, busy weekdays don't always allow for extended time in the kitchen. Frozen options can help get dinner on the table faster and with less effort. One of our writers sampled several frozen pot roast dinners, and found the winner — Dolly Parton's Beef Pot Roast — was a no-brainer of a decision that tasted even better than Marie Callender's.
Upon opening Dolly Parton's Beef Pot Roast, a mouth-watering aroma welcomed our taster. Rich gravy made with beef tallow, chardonnay wine, and whiskey salt contribute to a nutty, savory profile that envelops large, caramelized beef chunks that were tender. The meat and the gravy also paired well with the roasted potatoes and vegetables. Topped with fresh garden herbs and served alongside a slice of sourdough, this is a meal that could easily be mistaken as being homemade. Plus, its affordable price that's under $4, makes it an easy cart addition.
Our writer isn't the only one in love with the meal, though. Satisfied customers online also describe the frozen dinner as something that tastes made from scratch. "It made me feel like I was back home eating my Mother's Beef Pot Roast!" wrote a shopper on Target's website, while others said it tasted "just like homemade" and "legitimately good." For a celebrity-branded product, Dolly Parton's Beef Pot Roast isn't just marketing.
Digging into home comfort as soon as hunger strikes
Though the frozen aisle is often packed with Marie Callender's options, the brand's Slow Roasted Beef Pot Roast Bowl is one disappointing frozen meal we'll never buy again. Instead, Dolly Parton's Beef Pot Roast deserves serious consideration. The single-serve products began appearing in stores and sold online in April 2025. Ready in minutes, Dolly Parton's Beef Pot Roast offers a taste of Southern comfort and can be prepared either in the microwave or oven.
"It actually looks like the picture," noted a shopper on Reddit. Reviewers have also commented on the skin-on potatoes as a highlight, while others focus on the beef. "I was floored by the beef and how tender it was. This is probably the third Dolly product I've tried and I've come to the conclusion that Dolly didn't come here to play. She came here to EAT," added another reviewer on Reddit. As with any frozen dinner, you can enhance your meal with extra protein or bulk up the recipe with added veggies to match your hunger.
Dolly Parton's brand also offers several other ready-to-heat single serve meals including Homestyle Meatloaf, Fried Chicken Mac & Cheese, Shrimp & Grits, Chicken & Dumplings, and Country Fried Steak. A frozen, party-size side of Dolly Parton's Homestyle Macaroni & Cheese (offering around 9 servings) can help fill up a table. But for a party of one, Dolly Parton's Beef Pot Roast might be all you need.