Why Many Thrift Stores Won't Accept Small Kitchen Appliances

If you've recently upgraded one of your small kitchen appliances but the old model is still in working condition, you may decide to donate it to your local thrift store. It might seem like the perfect way to get rid of an old toaster, blender, or coffee machine in a manner that reduces landfill waste while contributing to a worthy cause. However, the reality is that many thrift stores refuse to accept these kinds of appliances.

The reason is mostly a legal one — specifically, it's a liability issue. Small kitchen appliances often contain some combination of electrical components, heating elements, and moving parts, which can degrade or become damaged over time. If a donated secondhand appliance malfunctions and injures whoever bought it, the store may be held legally responsible. There's also the chance that older appliances were manufactured under outdated safety standards and have a higher chance of causing harm.

While a thrift store could theoretically test donated appliances to guarantee their safety, this takes time, money, and resources that most charitable organizations can't spare. Plus, testing still may not guarantee they're not held liable if something goes wrong. Some stores do conduct safety testing, but even those may not accept every type of appliance, and they might place an age limit on the items they'll take. Thrift stores sometimes sell electrical appliances with a disclaimer stating that the customer understands they're buying an item "as-is," but this doesn't necessarily negate their liability either. It's worth noting that electrical appliances aren't the only items thrift stores frequently turn down for liability reasons — baby products with high safety standards, such as car seats and cribs, are another product type that many thrift stores avoid accepting.