The Chef-Favorite Appliance That's Totally Fine To Buy Secondhand

If cooking shows and Instagram kitchen rabbit holes have taught us anything, it's that outfit your kitchen with plenty of gizmos and gadgets can be really exciting. While it may seem like every tool in your kitchen needs to be brand new and state-of-the-art, that isn't necessarily the case. Top kitchen appliance brands like KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Robot Coupe, and the like, are built to last, and for something like food processor – a product that benefits home chefs, professional restaurant chefs, and everyone in between — top quality doesn't always mean brand new. You don't need to break the bank or get the newest model to get all that fancy chopping and mincing done. Finding one that has already stood the test of time will be an absolute gift for your kitchen, and your wallet.

"Unless you're someone who needs finely chopped foods daily, a food processor can be a simple appliance; you don't need an end-of-range, new-line technology model," wrote Mary Fawzy in her article about the best kitchen appliances to buy second hand. She went on to note that a food processor is one of those products that can absolutely be bought secondhand, as long as the blades are still sharp and spinning properly. Fawzy didm however, recommend giving it a good cleaning before using it, since food particles can get stuck in the nooks and crannies of the appliance. To get this done, there's a simple four step method: disconnect and disassemble, clean the base and the cord with a warm, damp cloth, clean the bowl, lid, and blades with warm soapy water and a soft cloth, and dry thoroughly. You can also use a toothbrush to get those hard to reach spots.