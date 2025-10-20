The Chef-Favorite Appliance That's Totally Fine To Buy Secondhand
If cooking shows and Instagram kitchen rabbit holes have taught us anything, it's that outfit your kitchen with plenty of gizmos and gadgets can be really exciting. While it may seem like every tool in your kitchen needs to be brand new and state-of-the-art, that isn't necessarily the case. Top kitchen appliance brands like KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Robot Coupe, and the like, are built to last, and for something like food processor – a product that benefits home chefs, professional restaurant chefs, and everyone in between — top quality doesn't always mean brand new. You don't need to break the bank or get the newest model to get all that fancy chopping and mincing done. Finding one that has already stood the test of time will be an absolute gift for your kitchen, and your wallet.
"Unless you're someone who needs finely chopped foods daily, a food processor can be a simple appliance; you don't need an end-of-range, new-line technology model," wrote Mary Fawzy in her article about the best kitchen appliances to buy second hand. She went on to note that a food processor is one of those products that can absolutely be bought secondhand, as long as the blades are still sharp and spinning properly. Fawzy didm however, recommend giving it a good cleaning before using it, since food particles can get stuck in the nooks and crannies of the appliance. To get this done, there's a simple four step method: disconnect and disassemble, clean the base and the cord with a warm, damp cloth, clean the bowl, lid, and blades with warm soapy water and a soft cloth, and dry thoroughly. You can also use a toothbrush to get those hard to reach spots.
A secondhand, refurbished appliance is a sustainable and economical way to add to your kitchen
There's no hard and fast rule that says your new-to-you food processor has to actually be brand new. Let's look at the economics of opting for secondhand, especially if you're looking for a larger food processor. On the lower end price-wise, a brand new KitchenAid 9-cup food processor run for about $160. Turning it up a notch, a new Cuisinart 14-cup food processor sets you back about $320. Meanwhile, on the highest of high-end, a new Robot Coupe 3 quart food processor will cost you a cool $1350. On the other hand, that same Cuisinart 14-cup food processor is currently available used on eBay for $80 at the time of writing.
If you don't have a good secondhand store nearby, or you've made your way through various Facebook marketplace or eBay pages to no avail, KitchenAid, the most popular kitchen appliance brand in the U.S., prides itself on offering a wide range of refurbished kitchen appliances on its website. Buying a product refurbished is different, and potentially better, then buying it used. While a used appliance may not have a warranty or be in good working order, certified refurbished appliances guarantee that you're getting a product that has been inspected and works like-new, without that like-new price tag. Plus, buying a refurbished product rather than a new one is reducing waste, as KitchenAid strives to reuse and recycle high-quality parts in its refurbished appliances.