Restore The Shine Of Aluminum Cookware With This Fruit Scrap

You've most definitely heard the proverb, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away," but have you heard this one: "An apple peel a day keeps the grease stains at bay"? It may sound silly, but it's true. Apple peels can help you get rid of pesky, stubborn stains on aluminum cookware without you having to break a sweat scrubbing away with an abrasive sponge. But you don't just place them on the grease and call it a day. There's a method to this apple peel madness.

Don't throw out your apple peels after preparing apples for pie or applesauce or your toddler (we see you, tired parents). There are at least 15 ways to use up apple peelings, and cleaning pots and pans is one of them. Throw the peels into your pan with some water, bring it to a boil, and let it simmer on the stovetop for 20 or 30 minutes. The malic acid that naturally occurs in apple peels combined with the hot water will release that sticky, greasy mess and make it much easier to wipe off cleanly with a sponge, leaving your cookware shiny and squeaky clean.

There are a few things to keep in mind when using this ap-peel-ing cleaning method. First, if you are using it to restore aluminum cookware, don't leave the peels sitting or soaking in your pans for too long, as malic acid is strong enough to damage aluminum cookware by corroding it. This cleaning method will work with enamel and stainless steel pots and pans, as well. However, refrain from using it with nonstick pans, as those coatings can be too delicate for the somewhat corrosive nature of the acidic peels.