Restore The Shine Of Aluminum Cookware With This Fruit Scrap
You've most definitely heard the proverb, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away," but have you heard this one: "An apple peel a day keeps the grease stains at bay"? It may sound silly, but it's true. Apple peels can help you get rid of pesky, stubborn stains on aluminum cookware without you having to break a sweat scrubbing away with an abrasive sponge. But you don't just place them on the grease and call it a day. There's a method to this apple peel madness.
Don't throw out your apple peels after preparing apples for pie or applesauce or your toddler (we see you, tired parents). There are at least 15 ways to use up apple peelings, and cleaning pots and pans is one of them. Throw the peels into your pan with some water, bring it to a boil, and let it simmer on the stovetop for 20 or 30 minutes. The malic acid that naturally occurs in apple peels combined with the hot water will release that sticky, greasy mess and make it much easier to wipe off cleanly with a sponge, leaving your cookware shiny and squeaky clean.
There are a few things to keep in mind when using this ap-peel-ing cleaning method. First, if you are using it to restore aluminum cookware, don't leave the peels sitting or soaking in your pans for too long, as malic acid is strong enough to damage aluminum cookware by corroding it. This cleaning method will work with enamel and stainless steel pots and pans, as well. However, refrain from using it with nonstick pans, as those coatings can be too delicate for the somewhat corrosive nature of the acidic peels.
More clever ways to use up leftover apple peels
After you've made an apple pie, you likely have a bunch of leftover apple peels just waiting to be transformed. The options are plentiful. Dehydrate them into tasty apple chips, steep them in water for apple tea, or blend them into smoothies and baked goods. If you're saving room for that fresh-baked apple pie and aren't immediately hungry, make an apple peel powder that will keep for up to six months and add a punch of fruity flavor to all kinds of sweet and savory dishes. It's also shockingly easy to turn apple peels into vinegar using just sugar, water, and those peel scraps.
There are plenty of non-food uses for apple peels beyond cleaning your pots and pans as well. Put them in homemade dog treats, simmer them on your stove along with aromatics like cinnamon and allspice for a magical fall potpourri situation, or simply add them to your compost bin. The bottom line is don't throw your apple peels away in the trash. They're some of the most versatile produce scraps around.