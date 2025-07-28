Don't Throw Out Apple Peels. Use Them To Make This Powdered Ingredient

Making apple powder starts with washing the peels well to remove any wax or other residue. This is much easier to do while they're still on the apple of course, so it's a good idea to have your apple powder plan in mind before you start with another recipe.

To be able to create a fine powder, the peels must be dried out completely, which can be done in a food dehydrator or in the oven. Ensure that the peels are spaced out, then dry for 12 hours at 105 degrees Fahrenheit in the dehydrator or at 200 degrees Fahrenheit for 2-3 hours in the oven. You'll know the peels are ready when they break with a snap. If they bend at all, they need more time.

Once the dried apple peels have reached the right level of crispness and have cooled completely, you can use a blender, food processor, or spice grinder to reduce them to a fine powder. Storing your apple powder in a good airtight container is a must, where it will last up to six months.