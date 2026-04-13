Why Gin And Tonics Glow

Gin and tonic is a fairly common cocktail with a long history. No matter what bar you step up to, you can rest assured that the barkeep has the ingredients on hand to whip you up one of these simple drinks. But despite its ubiquity, the bitterness of the gin and tonic means that it is far from the most popular drink out there — unless, that is, you happen to be under black lights. In a setting such as that, this drink is all but guaranteed to make an outsized appearance. You see, when you put a gin and tonic under a black light, it responds in a most peculiar way: by glowing bright blue.

The plain spirit doesn't respond to these lights at all, so you can't expect other gin cocktails like rickeys, gimlets, and martinis to put on a similar show. What is actually responding to the light in this instance is one particular ingredient in the tonic water, quinine. Here's how it works: So-called black lights actually emit ultraviolet light, which exists at a wavelength that is not visible to the human eye. When this light comes into contact with the quinine molecules, however, they take it in and then reemit that light in a slightly longer wavelength, which is now visible to us. The result is that cocktails made with tonic water take on an enchanting ethereal glow when placed under black light. But what exactly is quinine, and how did this unusual molecule find its way into our cocktails?