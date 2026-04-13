The Florida Hidden-Gem Diner You Can't Skip When You're Craving Biscuits And Gravy

Driving down Highway 41 across Apollo Beach, Florida, there's one hidden gem that locals will tell you to stop by at all costs, and that's the Apollo Beach Diner. For over 30 years, it has been a go-to spot for generations of Floridians, a sun-soaked memento of familial memories and community gatherings. Once you've tried its biscuits and gravy, you, too, might find yourself amongst one of those regulars.

Every single US state has a best diner, and Apollo Beach Diner is Florida's. Through ownership changes and the occasional renovation, it remains true to the same core values. An ever-welcoming atmosphere exudes the moment you step through the door. The main draw, however, is still the all-American-style comfort foods, served over lively chatter and nautical-themed décor. Apollo Beach Diner has a decent selection of breakfasts, such as sandwiches, burritos, omelets, pancakes, waffles, etc., as well as lunch plates, burgers, and subs. The highlight, however, is some of the sweet and savory Southern dishes, such as country-fried steak, hash browns, grits, and buttermilk.

Biscuits and gravy, undoubtedly, are a particular favorite. You can get it as a stand-alone side dish for $4 to $7, or get it in a Smokestack combo with eggs and a chosen side of potatoes. The fresh-baked biscuits are as Southern as they get, with a golden exterior and tender, fluffy layers that soak up every drop of the sausage gravy. As you're biting down on these pillowy biscuits, you're greeted by an overflow of creamy, peppery goodness. Much like the restaurant itself, this unassuming dish might turn out to be one of the most memorable parts of your Florida stay.