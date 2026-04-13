The McDonald's Ordering Trick To Recreate An In-N-Out Animal Style Burger

When it comes to fast food options in the United States, there's really no shortage of options to choose from. Whether you want a simple burger and fries, a crispy chicken sandwich, or a humble box of nuggets, geography isn't the enemy. However, for those of us who crave the sweet fruit that only the In-N-Out tree can provide, geography is everything. And while those of us east of the Mississippi can tell ourselves that our fast food burger options strike the same notes as a double-double animal style, we can't lie to ourselves forever. But fear not, In-N-Out enthusiasts, because not all hope is lost. With a few additional ingredients and some Frankenstein-ing of a McDonald's Double Cheeseburger, you can get pretty darn close to In-N-Out's not-so-secret menu animal style upgrade.

To make an In-N-Out burger animal style, pickles, extra sauce, and chopped grilled onions are added to the burger which already comes with lettuce and tomatoes. Then we have the McDonald's Double Cheeseburger, which has two beef patties, American cheese, pickles, chopped onions, ketchup, and mustard. When creating your animal style copy cat, order the double cheeseburger without ketchup, then add tomatoes, lettuce, grilled onions, and Big Mac sauce on the side. With your burger in hand, the building can begin. A healthy smear of Big Mac sauce goes on the bottom bun to mimic the In-N-Out spread. Continue to build with the pickles, tomatoes, and lettuce. Put the grilled onions in between two burger patties with the top bun back on top, and voila! While it may not be an exact replica, we would argue this McDonald's creation is a delicious animal style stand-in.