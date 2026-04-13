How To Make A Flaming Dr Pepper Shot With Beer As The Main Character

Beer-and-shot combinations are on fire these days — literally. Boilermakers, or beers paired with shots of liquor, have long been a bar staple but have become especially trendy lately with all kinds of interesting matchups, including stout beers and amaro shots. But to get a little adventurous, you'll need a lighter. The Flaming Dr. Pepper shot is a showstopper — and it requires a good beer to make it happen.

As one of the world's most popular beer-and-shot combos, a Flaming Dr. Pepper surprisingly contains no Dr. Pepper. Instead, this shot is made up of beer, amaretto, and overproof rum. The beer's carbonation mixed with the amaretto's almond-like sweetness and the rum's fruit, vanilla, and spice notes combine to recreate the complex flavor profile of Dr. Pepper. Then, the whole thing is set ablaze. The overproof rum is carefully layered on top of the amaretto shot by being poured slowly onto a spoon over the amaretto. You would then (carefully) light that shot.

The overproof rum works like delicious fuel for the fire. When you pick the shot up and plunk it into the beer (again, carefully), the flame extinguishes. To be safe, you can blow out the flame after a second and then drop it in. Then, you down the rum, amaretto, and beer together. While like a Jager bomb, a beer-and-shot pairing that has its own showy ritual, a Flaming Dr. Pepper is unique in that you can put some special focus on the beer and get creative.