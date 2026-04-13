This Simple Grilled Chicken Marinade Adds Layers Of Flavor With Ingredients You Already Have
It's a well-established fact that, for the absolute best marinated chicken, you should keep it quick and simple. With just a handful of pantry staples, you can make an easy marinade that will infuse great taste into your grilled chicken. Simply mix up olive oil and lemon juice with minced garlic, salt, pepper, dried oregano, paprika, and finely chopped fresh parsley for a mouthwatering grilled chicken marinade.
Taking a cue from Tasting Table recipe developer Ting Dalton's Mediterranean grilled chicken recipe, layer the marinade directly onto your raw chicken pieces before mixing everything up to ensure full coverage. Let the marinated chicken sit in the fridge for between 30 minutes and 24 hours prior to grilling to allow the flavors to fully permeate the poultry.
Starting with a base of acidic lemon juice and rich olive oil provides elements that will tenderize and flavor your chicken. Adding a portion of minced garlic will bring a punch of pungent taste that's perfectly complemented by the herby and earthy oregano, spicy paprika, and dynamic duo of salt and pepper. The sprinkle of vibrant green parsley ties the entire marinade together for a well-rounded mixture that will make your grilled chicken succulent and satisfying.
More tips for crave-worthy grilled chicken
Minding your grill time and ensuring your chicken has been properly cooked through to a minimum of 165 degrees Fahrenheit are just a couple of tips for preparing the best grilled chicken. Sticking to minimal ingredients you likely already have on hand to make your marinade makes the process even easier, as does giving the marinated chicken enough time to sit with all of the new flavors before getting ready to cook. If you're just taking your chicken out of the fridge, allow it to sit for about 15 minutes to reach room temperature before letting it hit the grill to guarantee even cooking.
This bright and tangy grilled chicken will be the highlight of your dinnertime, particularly if you pair it with coordinating sides. Lean into the Mediterranean flavors and make a simple salad with chopped cucumber and tomatoes, tossed in a zingy and herb-rich vinaigrette. If you make extra marinade that you haven't used on your chicken, you can repurpose this into a salad dressing and accentuate it with a splash of red wine vinegar.
Other easy sides you can choose to pair with this marinated grilled chicken include rice pilaf, roasted potatoes, or a portion of grilled vegetables that you can make right alongside the chicken. Try zucchini and other squash, portobello mushrooms, bell peppers, or even tomatoes. Serve it with a refreshing mint lemonade or iced tea for a truly fulfilling meal.