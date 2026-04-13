This Simple Grilled Chicken Marinade Adds Layers Of Flavor With Ingredients You Already Have

It's a well-established fact that, for the absolute best marinated chicken, you should keep it quick and simple. With just a handful of pantry staples, you can make an easy marinade that will infuse great taste into your grilled chicken. Simply mix up olive oil and lemon juice with minced garlic, salt, pepper, dried oregano, paprika, and finely chopped fresh parsley for a mouthwatering grilled chicken marinade.

Taking a cue from Tasting Table recipe developer Ting Dalton's Mediterranean grilled chicken recipe, layer the marinade directly onto your raw chicken pieces before mixing everything up to ensure full coverage. Let the marinated chicken sit in the fridge for between 30 minutes and 24 hours prior to grilling to allow the flavors to fully permeate the poultry.

Starting with a base of acidic lemon juice and rich olive oil provides elements that will tenderize and flavor your chicken. Adding a portion of minced garlic will bring a punch of pungent taste that's perfectly complemented by the herby and earthy oregano, spicy paprika, and dynamic duo of salt and pepper. The sprinkle of vibrant green parsley ties the entire marinade together for a well-rounded mixture that will make your grilled chicken succulent and satisfying.