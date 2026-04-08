After Nearly 40 Years, These Iconic Frozen Treats Are Finally Headed To Grocery Stores

You may not realize it, but you live in the golden age of grocery store snacks, where products that used to be the domain of specific places and restaurants are becoming increasingly available to anyone who wants them at home, anywhere in the country. The most common are probably with condiments, as grocery shelves fill with dipping sauces from Chick-fil-A, Arby's, or hot sauce from Taco Bell, which used to only be available as packets from the chains themselves. But there have also been things like Dole Whips, once an exclusive treat at Disney parks, now for sale in your local frozen food aisle. And now another iconic theme-park frozen dessert is joining them, as classic Dippin' Dots are going on sale in grocery stores for the first time ever.

The original Dippin' Dots were first created back in 1988 using cryogenic freezing technology, and any child of the 90s and 2000s knew them as a staple of malls, theme parks, and vacation destinations. Now three classic flavors of the tiny beaded ice cream dots are going to be available in multi-packs at retailers nationwide, including Walmart, this spring. The options will be what Dippin' Dots says are its three most popular flavors: Cookies 'N Cream, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and Ultimate Brownie Batter (sorry, Banana Split lovers, you have to wait). They will be available in the frozen section in four packs of 2.5-ounce cups.