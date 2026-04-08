After Nearly 40 Years, These Iconic Frozen Treats Are Finally Headed To Grocery Stores
You may not realize it, but you live in the golden age of grocery store snacks, where products that used to be the domain of specific places and restaurants are becoming increasingly available to anyone who wants them at home, anywhere in the country. The most common are probably with condiments, as grocery shelves fill with dipping sauces from Chick-fil-A, Arby's, or hot sauce from Taco Bell, which used to only be available as packets from the chains themselves. But there have also been things like Dole Whips, once an exclusive treat at Disney parks, now for sale in your local frozen food aisle. And now another iconic theme-park frozen dessert is joining them, as classic Dippin' Dots are going on sale in grocery stores for the first time ever.
The original Dippin' Dots were first created back in 1988 using cryogenic freezing technology, and any child of the 90s and 2000s knew them as a staple of malls, theme parks, and vacation destinations. Now three classic flavors of the tiny beaded ice cream dots are going to be available in multi-packs at retailers nationwide, including Walmart, this spring. The options will be what Dippin' Dots says are its three most popular flavors: Cookies 'N Cream, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and Ultimate Brownie Batter (sorry, Banana Split lovers, you have to wait). They will be available in the frozen section in four packs of 2.5-ounce cups.
The most popular classic flavors of Dippin' Dots will now be available in grocery stores
If you're a Dippin' Dots fan, you may already know that the brand first expanded into grocery stores a few years ago, but it was in the form of a slightly different product called Dippin' Dots Ice Cream Sundaes. Those were first released back in 2024, and did feature the brand's distinctive frozen balls of ice cream, but were also topped with more traditional creamy ice cream and flavored sauces. The new multi-packs are much more like what you remember from the company's stalls: just the Dots with mix-ins like crushed Oreos and chocolate chip cookie dough.
However, Dippin' Dots is expanding its sundaes line as well. The original flavors were Cookies 'n Cream, topped with vanilla ice cream and a chocolate sauce, and Cotton Candy, with cotton candy-flavored ice cream and birthday cake-flavored sauce. Now this spring, it is adding two new flavors: Banana Split and Cool Mint Crunch. So if the new line of traditional Dippin' Dots cups is successful, you can hopefully expect more of your favorite Dippin' Dots flavors in the freezer in years to come. If you want to find the retailers closest to you selling both the sundaes and the new Dippin' Dots multi-packs, the company has a store locator available on its website. So no more trekking to the beach or a county fair, there should be a pack of Dippin' Dots waiting for you in your own neighborhood soon.