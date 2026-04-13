If You Are A Taco Fan, Applebee's Sister Restaurant Is A Must-Visit
Applebee's may be the spot for a reliable date night or when Walker Hayes' song inspires you to get fancy, but taco lovers may want to direct the car toward another location. Applebee's is owned by Dine Brands, which has a portfolio that includes breakfast-favorite IHOP as well as Fuzzy's Taco Shop — a must-visit if you're a fan of the Mexican staple.
Started in Fort Worth, Texas, the taco chain serves up Baja-style tacos, burritos, and sides in a comfortable atmosphere that brings a touch of beach vibes to the Lone Star State and throughout the southeast. Tacos can be ordered with a range of fillings, including grilled fish, tempura shrimp, shredded brisket, and carnitas. Soft tortillas are piled with pico de gallo, cabbage, and house-made sauces. The menu also includes breakfast tacos served all day long. "Literally the best food and drinks," wrote a fan on Instagram. "I love Fuzzy's ever since we started going there a year ago; we don't eat Taco Bell anymore," added a customer on Facebook.
Like Applebee's, Fuzzy's is marketed as a neighborhood destination, not a fast food experience – although you place orders at the counter and find your own seating. The idea is to sip on margaritas and put back a cold beer or two on your own time while orders are carried to the table. Dogs are welcome at the outdoor patios, and chips and queso are a customer-favorite.
The South's neighborhood taco spot
Beeritas – a twist on the classic margarita – are a signature item at Fuzzy's Taco Shop. The recipe calls for a margarita served with an upside-down bottle or can (like a Coronita, White Claw, or Dos Equis). "Can never go wrong with a beerita. Might go get one tonight with some chips and queso," wrote a diner on Instagram. Chips are dusted with Fuzzy's Fuzzy Dust that customers describe as amazing. The flavorful seasoning is sold for fans to take home. Fuzzy's also sells hot sauce, which has received favorable reviews.
Party packs offer 15 tacos for $35, while Taco TuesYay! specials serve up tacos for as little as $2.50 on the day. Some locations even have $5 and under Happy Hour deals on over 20 items. Catering options include BYOT — Build Your Own Taco — and party trays. Though the brand is well-known in Texas, Fuzzy's has locations in over a dozen states, and Dine Brands has intentions to build additional locations so more taco lovers can dig in. With generous portions and an approachable price point, Fuzzy's is primed to welcome taco lovers.