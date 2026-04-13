If You Are A Taco Fan, Applebee's Sister Restaurant Is A Must-Visit

Applebee's may be the spot for a reliable date night or when Walker Hayes' song inspires you to get fancy, but taco lovers may want to direct the car toward another location. Applebee's is owned by Dine Brands, which has a portfolio that includes breakfast-favorite IHOP as well as Fuzzy's Taco Shop — a must-visit if you're a fan of the Mexican staple.

Started in Fort Worth, Texas, the taco chain serves up Baja-style tacos, burritos, and sides in a comfortable atmosphere that brings a touch of beach vibes to the Lone Star State and throughout the southeast. Tacos can be ordered with a range of fillings, including grilled fish, tempura shrimp, shredded brisket, and carnitas. Soft tortillas are piled with pico de gallo, cabbage, and house-made sauces. The menu also includes breakfast tacos served all day long. "Literally the best food and drinks," wrote a fan on Instagram. "I love Fuzzy's ever since we started going there a year ago; we don't eat Taco Bell anymore," added a customer on Facebook.

Like Applebee's, Fuzzy's is marketed as a neighborhood destination, not a fast food experience – although you place orders at the counter and find your own seating. The idea is to sip on margaritas and put back a cold beer or two on your own time while orders are carried to the table. Dogs are welcome at the outdoor patios, and chips and queso are a customer-favorite.