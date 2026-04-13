Tartar Sauce Isn't The Only Way To Eat Crab Cakes — Here's What Maryland Locals Use Instead
Crab cakes are a staple dish at most seafood spots, but what sets Maryland crab cakes apart from regular ones is a base of blue crab, light use of binders and other ingredients, and a flame-broiled preparation. Whereas most crab cakes are accompanied by tartar sauce, Maryland locals buck the basics with one unexpected condiment. Amid spirited discussions across the internet, many Marylanders boasted of serving their crab cakes with yellow mustard.
One user took to Reddit to ask about this condiment custom, sharing "I have never heard of this in my 50+ years. Is this true??" Various users chimed in to confirm mustard as the superior choice to tartar sauce. One reply mentions, "growing up it was always fried crab cakes with saltine crackers and yellow mustard" while another commenter states, "yellow mustard and a saltine is correct." Among a handful of dissenting opinions, one user notes, "Been here 50 years, I put mustard IN them, but never ON them. Shouldn't have to put anything on it if its made right." Another response says that they "have never heard of mustard" being on a crab cake.
On Facebook, more Maryland locals weighed in about mustard vs. tartar sauce. One user opines, "Most crab cakes are made with mustard or mustard powder in the filling, so it makes sense, but no, I've only eaten my crab cakes with tartar sauce or all by their lonesome." Another mentions, "Yes! Not drowning in mustard, just enough for a little zing!"
The magic of Maryland crab cakes
Though the discussion about whether to use tartar sauce or mustard is still fraught with plenty of debate, there's plenty of room to theorize. Maryland blue crabs are noticeably sweeter than other varieties, making mustard an ideal flavor counter. Interestingly, the crab's hepatopancreas is colloquially referred to as "mustard" because of its yellow color. Despite the name, though, it should be noted that consuming the digestive liquid is not recommended. A zingy side of actual yellow mustard would be much safer and tastier for your next batch of classic Maryland crab cakes.
As with any regional food, there will always be heated conversions regarding the right way to prepare a beloved dish. While one person will fondly remember their crab cakes with saltines and mustard, another might question this so-called tradition in favor of their specific lived experience. Any way you wish to prepare a batch of crab cakes is valid, though it would be wise to avoid dubbing them "authentic" to Maryland or elsewhere if you aren't a local.
Making a batch of crab cakes can be simple and delicious, opening the possibilities for fun side dish accompaniments and your own choice of condiments. Try a flight of mini crab cakes and pair this to yellow mustard, tartar sauce, and remoulade to see what you like best. A little creativity and an open mind will take you far.