This Tool Is The Key To Better Cakes Without Using Parchment Paper
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Hindsight is 20-20 — and no one knows that like a baker who put a cake in the oven sans liner, only to try to pull the sponge out of the tin and realize that half of it was stuck to the pan. Sure, it's not something that a little frosting can't fix, but you're better off preventing your cake from sticking by lining your pan before you add your batter to prevent it from sticking.
Many folks will use parchment paper for this task, as it's disposable, cheap, and easy to find. However, there is a creative alternative: air fryer liners. You can even find options like the disposable Air Fryer Liners for Ninja that look like large cupcake liners. The edges are already formed, so you won't have to worry about using unexpected office supplies to keep them in place.
When the sponge is baked, you can easily pick up the edges with your fingers and transfer it to the cooling rack. Before using this alternative, just be sure that the liner is rated for the temperature you plan on baking your cakes at.
The reusable cake liners you need to try
The thin, parchment-type liners aren't the only ones you'll find. You can also track down reusable silicone liners. Some options, like the AKSDTH Air Fryer Silicone Liners even have handles and can be put in the dishwasher or hand-washed after use. However, it's important to note that because silicone is thicker than paper liners, the cake may not bake the same as it would if you used a paper liner.
Silicone is an insulator, so it may take longer for your cake to not only bake through but also to brown. Some people who have baked cupcakes in silicone liners, for example, report having to keep their cupcakes in the oven for much more time than the recipe calls for, so be sure to keep a oven thermometer handy to determine when your cake is done baking.
However, the payoff of using a silicone air fryer liner may trump any concerns about bake time. The liners are easily washable and do not require any greasing prior to use. Even if you are using a paper liner, greasing the cake pan using use butter or cooking spray is important because it allows for the liner to come off cleanly. After all, you can never be too careful.