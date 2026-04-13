This Tool Is The Key To Better Cakes Without Using Parchment Paper

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Hindsight is 20-20 — and no one knows that like a baker who put a cake in the oven sans liner, only to try to pull the sponge out of the tin and realize that half of it was stuck to the pan. Sure, it's not something that a little frosting can't fix, but you're better off preventing your cake from sticking by lining your pan before you add your batter to prevent it from sticking.

Many folks will use parchment paper for this task, as it's disposable, cheap, and easy to find. However, there is a creative alternative: air fryer liners. You can even find options like the disposable Air Fryer Liners for Ninja that look like large cupcake liners. The edges are already formed, so you won't have to worry about using unexpected office supplies to keep them in place.

When the sponge is baked, you can easily pick up the edges with your fingers and transfer it to the cooling rack. Before using this alternative, just be sure that the liner is rated for the temperature you plan on baking your cakes at.