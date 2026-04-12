We Finally Learned The Meaning Behind The Dutch Bros Windmill Logo

Dutch Bros is a popular drive-thru coffee chain in the United States, known for having charismatic baristas, a sweet-forward menu with tons of creative beverages, as well as a very expansive secret menu. The chain is widely recognizable by its blue windmill logo that makes an appearance on cups, buildings, signs, and more. Windmills are not usually associated with coffee beans, but something all coffee lovers should know about Dutch Bros is that its logo pays homage to the founders' Dutch heritage.

Dutch Bros was founded in Oregon by brothers Travis and Dane Boersma, whose grandparents were immigrants from the Netherlands. Their last name actually comes from the word "boer," which means "farmer" in Dutch. So, that makes them two brothers with a Dutch heritage, which explains the name of the company. The Boersma brothers started the coffee chain with a pushcart, a vision, and pride for their European ancestry. Not only did they name the chain after it, they also positioned the windmill as its main logo.

Windmills are often considered a symbol of the Netherlands because they're such a massive part of the country's culture. There are still over a thousand traditional windmills in the country, many of them operational. For centuries, windmills have been used in the Netherlands to reclaim the land back from the sea, mirroring how the Dutch bros of Dutch Bros took hold of their European heritage that was claimed by the ocean.