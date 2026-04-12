We Finally Learned The Meaning Behind The Dutch Bros Windmill Logo
Dutch Bros is a popular drive-thru coffee chain in the United States, known for having charismatic baristas, a sweet-forward menu with tons of creative beverages, as well as a very expansive secret menu. The chain is widely recognizable by its blue windmill logo that makes an appearance on cups, buildings, signs, and more. Windmills are not usually associated with coffee beans, but something all coffee lovers should know about Dutch Bros is that its logo pays homage to the founders' Dutch heritage.
Dutch Bros was founded in Oregon by brothers Travis and Dane Boersma, whose grandparents were immigrants from the Netherlands. Their last name actually comes from the word "boer," which means "farmer" in Dutch. So, that makes them two brothers with a Dutch heritage, which explains the name of the company. The Boersma brothers started the coffee chain with a pushcart, a vision, and pride for their European ancestry. Not only did they name the chain after it, they also positioned the windmill as its main logo.
Windmills are often considered a symbol of the Netherlands because they're such a massive part of the country's culture. There are still over a thousand traditional windmills in the country, many of them operational. For centuries, windmills have been used in the Netherlands to reclaim the land back from the sea, mirroring how the Dutch bros of Dutch Bros took hold of their European heritage that was claimed by the ocean.
The windmill wasn't always part of the official Dutch Bros logo
Although the Boersma brothers instantly hinted at their Dutch roots with the name of the company, the windmill initially didn't make the logo. They launched their simple pushcart in 1992, and the first logo reflected those humble beginnings. It consisted only of thin black letters spelling out the company's name. It wasn't until 1999 that the windmill made its first appearance.
Once it appeared, the windmill instantly took center stage. It was drawn in detail and became the biggest part of the brand's logo, standing above smaller letters that spelled out the company name. Dutch Bros kept that logo for 17 years and experienced some of its most significant growth during that time. The graphic then underwent a big change in 2016, when a new, blue silhouette version of the windmill was introduced, one that still features on the chain's cups, buildings, and signs.
When it comes to the coffee itself, though, there's really nothing Dutch about it. There's a certain way to order coffee in Europe, and it absolutely doesn't include the syrups, foams, and other additions Americans enjoy in their coffee. With no international locations, Dutch Bros pays homage to the Netherlands in its name and logo, but it is, after all, an American chain where the drinks come as fun and customized as you want them to be.