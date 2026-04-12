9 Signs You're At A Traditional French Bakery

This might not be surprising if you've sampled your fair share of French baked goods, but it deserves a mention. Butter is fundamental to most French pastries, and if it's not present in the baked good itself, then chances are you're spreading it on top. "Butter is by far the most important ingredient in a French bakery," executive pastry chef Scott Cioe says. While it has the power to change the flavor profile of whatever item you're picking up from the bakery, it goes further than that. Cioe explains that it also plays an important role in the texture and shelf life of the goods.

Butter introduces an element of richness that pairs well with sweet and savory ingredients without overwhelming the subtleties. Its ability to complement flavors makes it a star in the French bakery. The water in the butter becomes steam as it's heated, resulting in air pockets that add a flaky consistency to pastries and doughs. Plus, it has the capacity to caramelize as it bakes, further adding to its appeal. Meanwhile, its moisture also helps prevent goods from drying out and becoming stale, extending their shelf life. And if it's not made with butter, like a baguette, the best way to savor it is to spread it thickly with butter.

Nowadays, many bakeries list the ingredients they use as customer expectations increase. If there is no written ingredient list, a respectable bakery will answer questions about the content of its baked goods. Meanwhile, visual cues on the baked goods, like a deep golden color and a flaky texture, rather than a pale, uniform hue with a denser consistency, are signs that butter was used.