Skip Takeout. Trader Joe's Has The Best Panda Express Teriyaki Chicken Dupe

Trader Joe's is a haven for limited-time offerings, cult favorite food items, and a variety of dupes from your favorite fast food chains. Though preparing an easy teriyaki chicken recipe requires minimal effort, there is work involved nonetheless. When cooking takes too long, but fast food seems suspiciously swift, turn to Trader Joe's BBQ Teriyaki Chicken as an impressive dupe of Panda Express' teriyaki chicken dish.

This is a particularly noteworthy Trader Joe's fast food dupe because it actually seems better than the offering from the famed fast food chain. Per Tasting Table's assessment, the fact that the barbecue chicken from Trader Joe's is meatier and has no stray pieces of skin already puts it ahead of the Panda Express variety in terms of quality. What's more, the accompanying sauce seems to provide a close approximation in taste to the one from Panda Express.

Although the teriyaki chicken from Panda Express has previously been deemed by Tasting Table as the worst chicken dish from the fast food chain, this dupe from Trader Joe's offers customers a more enjoyable bagged, frozen version. As the barbecue chicken already comes fully cooked, it's simply a matter of heating and serving it with your choice of accompaniments.