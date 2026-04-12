Skip Takeout. Trader Joe's Has The Best Panda Express Teriyaki Chicken Dupe
Trader Joe's is a haven for limited-time offerings, cult favorite food items, and a variety of dupes from your favorite fast food chains. Though preparing an easy teriyaki chicken recipe requires minimal effort, there is work involved nonetheless. When cooking takes too long, but fast food seems suspiciously swift, turn to Trader Joe's BBQ Teriyaki Chicken as an impressive dupe of Panda Express' teriyaki chicken dish.
This is a particularly noteworthy Trader Joe's fast food dupe because it actually seems better than the offering from the famed fast food chain. Per Tasting Table's assessment, the fact that the barbecue chicken from Trader Joe's is meatier and has no stray pieces of skin already puts it ahead of the Panda Express variety in terms of quality. What's more, the accompanying sauce seems to provide a close approximation in taste to the one from Panda Express.
Although the teriyaki chicken from Panda Express has previously been deemed by Tasting Table as the worst chicken dish from the fast food chain, this dupe from Trader Joe's offers customers a more enjoyable bagged, frozen version. As the barbecue chicken already comes fully cooked, it's simply a matter of heating and serving it with your choice of accompaniments.
Enjoying Trader Joe's BBQ Teriyaki Chicken with Panda Express-inspired sides
Even if you aren't dining at your favorite fast food spot, you can still make a meal inspired by your go-to order. With Trader Joe's BBQ Teriyaki Chicken on hand, this dupe offers you the opportunity to try an elevated take on your typical takeout. The time saved with a pre-made teriyaki chicken entree will open up possibilities for preparing quick and delicious sides.
Take a cue from one of the healthiest things on the Panda Express menu and create a veggie-rich side dish inspired by the chain's super greens. All you need is a batch of curly kale, broccoli florets, and green cabbage seasoned with salt and minced garlic and sauteed in a neutral oil. Finish this off with your choice of oyster sauce, and you'll have a complete dinner.
For an even more streamlined dining experience, grab instant white rice that you can warm up in the microwave. Similarly, a package of instant chow mein noodles will provide the Panda Express-style side dish that's a staple of the chain. However you choose to serve your teriyaki chicken from Trader Joe's, you'll surely be pleased with the ease of preparation and quality that not only matches that of the duped Panda Express dish but surpasses it.