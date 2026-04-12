Do Your Dishes Like This To Avoid Contaminating Your Cookware

It sounds counterintuitive, but there are things we might do when washing our cookware that can actually backfire and sabotage our efforts to keep bacteria at bay. It's frustrating to think all the time you're spending hand-washing pots and pans could be for nothing, and it's scary to think you could then be preparing food with contaminated cookware. Luckily, there are easy guidelines for nipping this problem in the bud and actually getting the clean results you want.

Many cookware pieces fall on the list of items you can't put in the dishwasher, and so require the steps of hand-washing. There are two key tips for protecting your clean cookware and avoiding contamination. The first regards your initial wash, which is to make sure you're regularly washing and swapping out your sponges and dishcloths. The second has to do with drying your cookware or putting it away post-wash, which is to never stack pieces that aren't 100% dry. This includes any items you can put in the dishwasher, too — even a little dampness can help bacteria grow.

Sponges can harbor up to 362 different kinds of bacteria, per a 2017 Scientific Reports study. We use them to clean everything imaginable off our plates and pans, including raw meat. They can even pick up pathogens like Salmonella that spell serious health risks. If you clean with a sponge you've been using for a few weeks, you could just be passing all of that on.