Instantly Elevate Cinnamon Rolls With An Unexpected Cheesy Addition

What comes to mind when you think of cheddar cheese? Is it diving into a comforting bowl of mac and cheese, or perhaps the ultimate grilled cheese recipe? Whatever it may be, the initial association is likely on the savory side. There are, however, delicious ways to use cheddar cheese in your desserts, even if the idea sounds offbeat at first. Tasting Table spoke to Megan Garrelts, proprietor and executive pastry chef of Rye Restaurants and Cornflower Baked Goods, who walked us through the process of adding cheddar cheese to cinnamon rolls.

Regular cinnamon rolls have a fairly one-dimensional flavor profile because they're predominantly sweet. By introducing cheddar to this baked good, you introduce a new dimension of flavor. "While cream cheese frosting is the classic choice for cinnamon rolls, melted cheddar offers a more savory-sweet contrast," Garrelts said. It's precisely this contrast that makes the pairing such a good match.Garrelts explained that cheddar's "salty, nutty depth and slight acidity help balance the sweetness of the roll, much like the traditional pairing of cheddar with apple pie."

Still, it's crucial to pick the right type of cheese for the venture. "Mild cheddar can get lost, while sharp cheddar works best when used in moderation, adding complexity without overpowering," Garrelts suggests. She also noted that, if you plan on pairing the rolls with other types of cheese, "it's best to avoid overly intense cheeses, though a blue cheese could work for those who enjoy a bold sweet-salty combination."