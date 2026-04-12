Measuring With Your Heart? Here's What Really Happens When You Eyeball Vanilla Extract

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Viral baking trends are constantly spreading across social media. One recent trend focuses not on a recipe, but on skipping a single step: measuring vanilla. Food influencers and home bakers have turned their back on the idea of measuring out vanilla in favor of going with vibes, just taking a guess at how much is needed. While this approach is fun and skill-affirming if the recipe turns out, it's not always the best idea.

Tasting Table talked to Helen Goh, a pastry chef, food writer, psychologist, and recipe developer best known for co-authoring "Sweet" with Yotam Ottolenghi. Goh's newest cookbook is "Baking and the Meaning of Life," and we wanted her take on the trend of eyeballing vanilla in a recipe. Is it actually okay to do this?

"Being flexible and intuitive with ingredients such as vanilla in recipes can build confidence in the kitchen. The TikTok trend of eyeballing the amount of vanilla is not wrong, per se, but is dependent on the type of recipe it is," Goh said, noting it can deepen the flavor in some cases. "However, because vanilla extract is suspended in alcohol, adding too much can introduce a sharp, boozy bitterness that can overpower a delicate dish." In a pinch, you can measure vanilla with the cap of the bottle, which usually equals one teaspoon. There are plenty of vanilla extract brands to choose from, too.

Goh also notes that things get more complicated when you use vanilla essence or artificial vanilla. It's more potent than real vanilla, so "a casual splash can tip from being pleasantly vanilla-y to a cloyingly sweet and artificial taste."