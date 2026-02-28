The Pantry Item That Can Measure Vanilla In A Flash
Whether pure or imitation vanilla extract, this ingredient is an essential part of many different types of recipes that are both sweet and savory. Yet, measuring the ingredient can be tricky. Though you might be tempted to keep your kitchen stocked with every type of gadget, measuring spoon, and utensil imaginable, there's a built-in solution to pouring out the requisite teaspoon of vanilla extract called for in recipes that many people don't know, and that's the fact that most bottles of vanilla extract feature a cap that measures approximately one teaspoon.
When it comes to ingredients like cinnamon and sugar in sweet recipes, or pepper and garlic in savory dishes, a lot of the time people will simply try to guess how much they need and proceed accordingly. While adding seasonings, spices, and sweeteners to taste can be effective, when it comes to liquids like vanilla extract, it's prudent to have a more exact measurement. This is particularly important for baked goods that need to have the right ratio of wet and dry ingredients to achieve the correct texture under high heat.
It's worth noting that a capful of vanilla is not guaranteed to be as exact as a measuring spoon, but it does provide a fairly close approximation. What you can do, however, is start by comparing a measurement from the cap of your vanilla extract bottle to one from your measuring spoon to determine the proximity. From there, you'll be able to use this hack more comfortably moving forward.
The many uses for a capful of vanilla extract
There are so many ways to introduce vanilla into your cooking and baking. The best start is with a simple teaspoon at a time, making the cap of your vanilla extract bottle invaluable and your measuring spoon more or less obsolete. For example, our cowboy cookies recipe calls for two teaspoons (two capfuls) of vanilla extract along with a portion of toasted pecans, shredded coconut, and semi-sweet chocolate chips. Outside of any vanilla-laced cookie recipe you're going to love, the array of delightful desserts is extensive.
If you're a fan of custard pie, you'll definitely want to use the cap of your vanilla extract to measure out a half teaspoon to prepare the best coconut custard pie recipe. As long as you've taken steps to compare the capacity of your vanilla extract bottle cap to that of your measuring spoons, you can measure your ingredients with confidence. This tip for measuring the fragrant addition of vanilla doesn't have to stop at sweets, either.
In fact, vanilla deserves a place in your next steak dish, too. You can include a capful of the extract in a marinade for your meat, or even add some to a classic glaze or finishing sauce for a unique twist. With the right tools in hand — even those that come straight out of your pantry — working with vanilla extract will be easier than ever.