The Pantry Item That Can Measure Vanilla In A Flash

Whether pure or imitation vanilla extract, this ingredient is an essential part of many different types of recipes that are both sweet and savory. Yet, measuring the ingredient can be tricky. Though you might be tempted to keep your kitchen stocked with every type of gadget, measuring spoon, and utensil imaginable, there's a built-in solution to pouring out the requisite teaspoon of vanilla extract called for in recipes that many people don't know, and that's the fact that most bottles of vanilla extract feature a cap that measures approximately one teaspoon.

When it comes to ingredients like cinnamon and sugar in sweet recipes, or pepper and garlic in savory dishes, a lot of the time people will simply try to guess how much they need and proceed accordingly. While adding seasonings, spices, and sweeteners to taste can be effective, when it comes to liquids like vanilla extract, it's prudent to have a more exact measurement. This is particularly important for baked goods that need to have the right ratio of wet and dry ingredients to achieve the correct texture under high heat.

It's worth noting that a capful of vanilla is not guaranteed to be as exact as a measuring spoon, but it does provide a fairly close approximation. What you can do, however, is start by comparing a measurement from the cap of your vanilla extract bottle to one from your measuring spoon to determine the proximity. From there, you'll be able to use this hack more comfortably moving forward.