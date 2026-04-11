This $1.25 Dollar Tree Item Keeps Food At The Desired Temperature For Hours
There are plenty of hidden gems in Dollar Tree's grocery aisles that you shouldn't overlook. The store is chock-full of budget items that will level up your next meal. But when it comes to transporting temperature-sensitive foods, Dollar Tree's Hold/Cold Thermal Bag is just the thing. At $1.25, this handy reusable bag will save the day by saving your meal. The bags are 16-by-21 inches and will hold most standard baking dishes up to 30 pounds. Whether you need to travel with piping hot soup or a couple of ice cream tubs, just slide them into the bag.
These disposable thermal bags are intended to be a convenient alternative to bulky coolers and a cheaper option to reusable thermal bags. If you're packing a picnic, taking a road trip, or just have a few errands to run after grocery shopping, these inexpensive bags will keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold for several hours. The bags garner mostly positive reviews. "Took a 10 hr flight and everything that was in the bag remained frozen," one claimed. Another said, "They hold up really well." As far as Dollar Tree finds go, you can't ask for more.
Dollar Tree's Hot/Cold Thermal Bags are a bargain for a short-term solution
Compared to other disposable thermal bags on the market, Dollar Tree's Hot/Cold Bags take the cake in affordability. Walmart's thermal Grocery Cooler Bag is slightly bigger at 21-by-20 inches, but it's also slightly more expensive at $1.73, while a similar bag on Amazon will set you back a whopping $8.79. Trader Joe's limited-time insulated bags quickly sell out, so thank goodness the Dollar Store offers a no-fuss and no-frills alternative for a fraction of the price.
Dollar Tree's thermal bags have long been a delivery driver's trick-of-the-trade for transporting grocery or take-out orders at perfect temperatures. They'll caution, though, that the cheap bags don't last forever before they start to stink or fall apart. "These last about as long as a pair of socks from Dollar Tree.....or shorter," wrote one user on Reddit. "You get what you pay for," said another. A third noted the bag "smelled and sweated like a gym [locker room]" after a few uses.
While wiping down the bag inside and out and letting it air out between uses helps with any smells, just one look at the handles on these bags is enough to plan to support the bag from underneath. But all in all, most folks find they can get at least a few uses out of them. If you need to something more long-term, search for reusable insulated totes and check out the best cooler backpacks according to reviews.