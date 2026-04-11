Leftover Texas Roadhouse Rolls Turn Into The Ultimate Comfort Meal With Just One Ingredient

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're stuffed from a good meal, loading that to-go box with future leftovers, you might forget the little, pre-meal fix that got you through the waiting period: the dinner rolls. Those doughy buns are arguably the lifeline of the night, filling the grumble in your stomach as you peruse the appetizer list and wait for said items to arrive — this is especially true if the rolls come from Texas Roadhouse. Instead of letting that uneaten third basket of dinner rolls meet an untimely demise, make some room in the takeout box so that later, when you're out of dinner ideas for the week, you can turn those rolls into the ultimate comfort meal with the help of some cheese.

One of the many ways to use Texas Roadhouse leftovers for even better meals is to take the pillowy dinner rolls and transform them into grilled cheese sliders. Similar to using Hawaiian rolls, Texas Roadhouse's dinner rolls provide a unique, soft and semi-sweet base for a repurposed, cheesy meal. Simply slice the rolls in half and grab some mayonnaise or butter (we won't judge either way) to lather the cut sides. Place that same side down on a baking sheet and load the top side with your cheeses of choice. Then close the rolls with the other cut side facing out, and cover the entire sheet with tinfoil. Finally, pop the sandwiches in the oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 minutes, then remove the foil and bake for another 10 to 12 minutes until golden brown.