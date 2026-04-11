Johnny Cash Frequented This BBQ Gem Sandwiched Between Nashville And Gallatin

A favorite food haunt need not be fancy or far away. Case in point is Johnny Cash, who is said to have regularly frequented a barbecue spot less than fifteen minutes from his lakeside home. Though the country music legend has since passed and his old house burned to the ground years later, Center Point Barbecue endures. A mecca of sorts for the avid country fan looking to sink their teeth into a better understanding of what made "The Man in Black," tick or tickled his fancy. This nostalgia-laden hole-in-the-wall is family-owned and has been serving up locals, and local legends, since the mid-1950s.

Cash moved into the area around 1968, remaining there, with his family, for 35 years, until his passing. Guy Fieri visited the diner on a 2013 episode of the Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Best known for their pulled pork and holiday hams, Fieri sampled their "Black as Night," ham on his visit. It consisted of ham brined 4 days and then smoked for 6 hours before finally being glazed with brown sugar and a handheld blowtorch, creating a hard crust so black and toffee-shell crisp, Fieri called it "ham brittle."

By no means the only barbecue joint in Hendersonville or Tennessee (Nashville alone boasts at least 13 absolute best barbecue restaurants) rumors of Cash's patronage are at least a testament to Center Point's bygone era of pit barbecue fandom. But he is far from the only celebrity to visit the "Home of the 3 Little Pigs" at the corner of Center Point Road and Main Street.