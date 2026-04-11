This Is What Happens When You Eat Overnight Oats Every Day

Overnight oats have become an overnight sensation as a delicious breakfast that you can prepare the night before to enjoy hassle free on busy mornings. Every industry from health to fitness to government-run agencies like the FDA promote regular oatmeal consumption. If you're weighing the merits of adding overnight oats to your daily diet, we spoke to registered dietician Angel Luk about the major health benefits that will come from eating overnight oats every day.

"Oatmeal contains prebiotic (soluble) fiber from beta-glucan, which acts as food for the good bacteria in our gut," she says. "By having overnight oats daily, it's reasonable to speculate that someone's gut microbiome will become healthier over time, since the good bacteria are being fed well and are thus able to flourish." Prebiotics are the fuel for probiotics, the healthy gut bacteria that are responsible for healthy digestion and a strong immune system.

In addition to improving your gut health with prebiotic fuel, oats benefit other organs and bodily systems. The fiber in oats contributes to heart health by reducing bad cholesterol levels and blood pressure. A high fiber content also translates to a low glycemic index, which means that overnight oats are complex carbs that slow digestion, thus preventing spikes in blood sugar. Slow digestion also means prolonged fullness, making overnight oats a great tool for weight management. Fiber isn't the only secret weapon that oats contain; they're rich in antioxidants that act as both anti-inflammatory agents and help further lower blood pressure.