This Is What Happens When You Eat Overnight Oats Every Day
Overnight oats have become an overnight sensation as a delicious breakfast that you can prepare the night before to enjoy hassle free on busy mornings. Every industry from health to fitness to government-run agencies like the FDA promote regular oatmeal consumption. If you're weighing the merits of adding overnight oats to your daily diet, we spoke to registered dietician Angel Luk about the major health benefits that will come from eating overnight oats every day.
"Oatmeal contains prebiotic (soluble) fiber from beta-glucan, which acts as food for the good bacteria in our gut," she says. "By having overnight oats daily, it's reasonable to speculate that someone's gut microbiome will become healthier over time, since the good bacteria are being fed well and are thus able to flourish." Prebiotics are the fuel for probiotics, the healthy gut bacteria that are responsible for healthy digestion and a strong immune system.
In addition to improving your gut health with prebiotic fuel, oats benefit other organs and bodily systems. The fiber in oats contributes to heart health by reducing bad cholesterol levels and blood pressure. A high fiber content also translates to a low glycemic index, which means that overnight oats are complex carbs that slow digestion, thus preventing spikes in blood sugar. Slow digestion also means prolonged fullness, making overnight oats a great tool for weight management. Fiber isn't the only secret weapon that oats contain; they're rich in antioxidants that act as both anti-inflammatory agents and help further lower blood pressure.
More overnight oat additions and recipes
Part of the allure for overnight oats is that they're completely customizable with a wealth of other ingredients that not only upgrade the taste and texture of oats but also bolster health benefits. Luk had some crucial recommendations for delicious and nutritious additions. According to Luk, "chia seeds are the richest form of plant-based omega 3 fats, which can improve satiety not only due to their fat content, but also because it offers soluble fiber." These crunchy, mild seeds create a gel-like consistency when soaked with overnight oats, making them heartier and more texturally exciting. Plus, even if you left out the oats, you can make chia seeds the star of the show with chia seed pudding, another overnight recipe for healthy, easy breakfasts the next day.
Yet another recommendation from Luk is ground flaxseed which, she says "provides omega 3 and soluble fiber, as well as a lovely nutty flavor profile and aroma, making the oatmeal more appealing." If you want to give overnight oats a creamy protein boost, we recommend adding cottage cheese. Oats have prebiotics, but you can tack on some probiotics by stirring in some Kefir or Greek yogurt, which are also another protein-rich source. Fruits like berries are full of antioxidants and some of our favorite additions in recipes like this strawberry overnight oats recipe or these steel cut overnight oats. Cacao nibs, honey, nuts, and baking spices will take overnight oats into dessert territory.