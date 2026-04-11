Stop Chicken From Sticking On The Grill And Lay It On The Grates Like This

For a delicately flavored meat like chicken, the grill can be a secret weapon. Between the aromas imbued by the charcoal or smoke and the deep flavors of the Maillard reaction that come from a good sear, grilling can transform a simple piece of chicken into a juicy, delectable centerpiece for your dinner. But there is one grilling problem that chicken is particularly prone to: sticking. Nothing ruins the look of a plate more than a grilled protein with strips ripped off and still clinging to the grill grate. Fortunately, there are a few simple grilling tricks that can put that problem forever behind you.

The most important thing to do, when it comes to keeping chicken from sticking to the grill, is to make sure the grate is both hot and greased. This is true for just about any food but is particularly important for chicken. Preheating the grill and allowing the grate to get hot before adding the protein helps ensure that the contact with the metal results in a good sear. This not only gives you nice grill marks but also helps to cook the proteins well enough that they contract and easily pull away from the grate.

The thin layer of oil, just like in a pan on the stove, both lubricates the grate and helps with heat transfer. But, in addition to those two fairly run-of-the-mill tips for how to prevent chicken from sticking on the grill, you also want to pay attention to the direction that you lay the meat on the grate. That's just as important.