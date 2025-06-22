How An Expert Prevents Chicken From Sticking On The Grill
Grilling season is officially upon us, and that means backyards filled with cold drinks, great food, and even better company. But nothing ruins an outdoor feast more than a sticky grill, especially if you're working with chicken, which is more prone to sticking because it's a leaner meat with less natural fats than something like a beef burger. Trying to flip a piece of grilled chicken that seems to have a vice grip on the grill, only to have it shred into pieces, has happened to the best of us. Even experts like celebrity chef Robbie Shoults, third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, and the owner of Marshall Mercantile and High Horse, have dealt with a sticky grill or two. We got the chance to ask Shoults what tips and tricks he uses to prevent chicken from sticking on the grill, and it turns out it's all about proper prep work.
According to Shoults, who appeared as a judge on "Beat Bobby Flay," the first piece of advice is, "Make sure your grill grates are super clean and free of residue." Clearing your grill of charred bits from barbecues past gives your chicken a literal clean slate and less to stick to. Then, Shoults recommends oiling your grill up "thoroughly" with a high-temperature oil. Just like how to prevent chicken from sticking to a cast iron skillet, oil helps lubricate the surface and release it from the pan. The last piece of advice Shoults shared was to prep your meat. He explained, "You can also take an extra step by patting your chicken dry and then lightly coating the skin with oil for extra protection." It may seem too simple to work, but it really is that easy. A clean, oiled-up grill is all that's between you and perfectly grilled chicken.
How to clean your grill thoroughly to prevent sticking
There are some essential tips and tricks for cleaning a grill that make following Shoults's advice even easier. After soaking grill grates in hot soapy water with baking soda and a deep scrubbing, rubbing a sliced raw onion over the heated grates helps release bits of stuck-on food and naturally removes bacteria. Lemon does the same with its antibacterial and antiseptic properties. Then, use a raw potato sliced in half to create a non-stick layer with the starches. Similar to a cast iron pan, keeping the grill greased up between uses also helps maintain a more non-stick surface that your chicken will have a harder time getting stuck to. If your grill is in need of a deep cleaning, raid your kitchen cupboards for a little bit of baking soda and vinegar. Soaking the grates in a mixture of the two overnight will dissolve any stuck-on bits of burnt food and sauces.
Speaking of sauces, barbecue sauce is a huge culprit when it comes to sticky grills because it tends to have sugar that caramelizes and burns onto the cooking surface. The best way to prevent BBQ sauce from sticking to your grill is by waiting until the last 10 to 15 minutes of cook time to apply the sauce and moving the sauced-up meat to a spot with indirect heat. This prevents the caramelization process from burning the sugars onto the grates and creating a hard, sticky, burnt layer that latches onto your meats. Now that you're armed with all the advice and tools necessary for grilling chicken without fear of sticking, it's time to spark up the grill and get to it — and don't forget the side dishes.