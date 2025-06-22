How An Expert Prevents Chicken From Sticking On The Grill

Grilling season is officially upon us, and that means backyards filled with cold drinks, great food, and even better company. But nothing ruins an outdoor feast more than a sticky grill, especially if you're working with chicken, which is more prone to sticking because it's a leaner meat with less natural fats than something like a beef burger. Trying to flip a piece of grilled chicken that seems to have a vice grip on the grill, only to have it shred into pieces, has happened to the best of us. Even experts like celebrity chef Robbie Shoults, third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, and the owner of Marshall Mercantile and High Horse, have dealt with a sticky grill or two. We got the chance to ask Shoults what tips and tricks he uses to prevent chicken from sticking on the grill, and it turns out it's all about proper prep work.

According to Shoults, who appeared as a judge on "Beat Bobby Flay," the first piece of advice is, "Make sure your grill grates are super clean and free of residue." Clearing your grill of charred bits from barbecues past gives your chicken a literal clean slate and less to stick to. Then, Shoults recommends oiling your grill up "thoroughly" with a high-temperature oil. Just like how to prevent chicken from sticking to a cast iron skillet, oil helps lubricate the surface and release it from the pan. The last piece of advice Shoults shared was to prep your meat. He explained, "You can also take an extra step by patting your chicken dry and then lightly coating the skin with oil for extra protection." It may seem too simple to work, but it really is that easy. A clean, oiled-up grill is all that's between you and perfectly grilled chicken.