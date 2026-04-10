The Miami Sandwich Shop With Such Good Cubans It's Won Michelin Recognition

Michelin awards the Bib Gourmand distinction to restaurants offering noteworthy food at reasonable prices. One Miami restaurant has received the designation for several consecutive years, specifically for its sandwiches. A classic Cuban sandwich recipe is known for a specific combination of roast pork, ham, Swiss, pickles, and mustard pressed inside Cuban bread. In Miami, standards are high, and Sanguich de Miami delivers. "Lived in Miami my whole life and I can vouch for Sanguich 100%," wrote a fan on Reddit.

The shop prides itself on using quality ingredients, and visitors attest to consistency in quality. Miami locals and husband-and-wife duo Daniel Figueredo and Rosa Romero looked to take a classic Cuban to new heights — a challenge that they've managed to hit out of the park. "We were looking for the best Cuban sandwiches and this place could be considered the one," wrote a visitor on Google, who noted tender, juicy ham and suggested an order of croquetas to accompany the meal. "I recently visited this spot and the food was amazing," agreed another customer.