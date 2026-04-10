The Miami Sandwich Shop With Such Good Cubans It's Won Michelin Recognition
Michelin awards the Bib Gourmand distinction to restaurants offering noteworthy food at reasonable prices. One Miami restaurant has received the designation for several consecutive years, specifically for its sandwiches. A classic Cuban sandwich recipe is known for a specific combination of roast pork, ham, Swiss, pickles, and mustard pressed inside Cuban bread. In Miami, standards are high, and Sanguich de Miami delivers. "Lived in Miami my whole life and I can vouch for Sanguich 100%," wrote a fan on Reddit.
The shop prides itself on using quality ingredients, and visitors attest to consistency in quality. Miami locals and husband-and-wife duo Daniel Figueredo and Rosa Romero looked to take a classic Cuban to new heights — a challenge that they've managed to hit out of the park. "We were looking for the best Cuban sandwiches and this place could be considered the one," wrote a visitor on Google, who noted tender, juicy ham and suggested an order of croquetas to accompany the meal. "I recently visited this spot and the food was amazing," agreed another customer.
A hit among locals and visitors alike
Though the menu is limited and the space is small, the impact of Sanguich is mighty. The atmosphere is lively, and sandwiches are assembled in a line, brushed with rendered pork fat, and pressed into neat triangles to serve. The Cuban is a major draw. Pork is marinated for a week in garlic and spices before being tucked into house-made bread to be grilled. Made with house-made city ham, garlic confit pork, Ammerlander Swiss, house-made pickles, and homemade Cuban bread, the ingredients promise just as much as they deliver.
While Sanguich's Cuban sandwich commands significant attention, the Croqueta Preparada has also received rave reviews, as it offers the classic Cuban with the addition of croquetas tucked inside the sandwich. Visitors have noted that the served sandwiches can be easily shared between two people. Classic fries and sweet potato fries are reliable side options, and Cuban Nachos dishes up plantain strips, home-made garlic confit lechón, pickled onions, and garlic aioli for a shareable starter. Chicharrones, fried pork rinds, make for a delicious, crunchy side that might change sandwich orders forever. Lean in completely with one of the milkshakes, with flavors like guava and cream cheese, topped with whipped cream and a Maria cookie. If you want to try Cuban food at least once, this is a fantastic place to do it.