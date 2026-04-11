The Florida Hotel That Serves A House Salad Topped With Ice Cream

Though a small Gulf Coast island might not seem like a foodie destination, Cedar Key has become an attraction for unique recipes. One — a heart of palm salad — is plated not simply with dressing but with a scoop of ice cream on top. Though the presentation may sound like some sort of lunchtime dare, the assembly is no mistake. Diners have noted that the dish might sound odd, but it is good. "That palm salad is amazing!" wrote a fan on Facebook. "Ugh! I can taste this and now I want one," added another.

Cedar Key's Island Hotel lays claim to the birthplace of this mysterious dish, naming Bessie Gibbs as the creator. For $14, the ice-cream garnished salad is served topped with seasonal fruits and sugared dates. The cool treat on top is often a fruity sherbet, but peanut butter ice cream has also been known to top plates. Hearts of palm is a Florida staple with a taste compared to chestnuts and artichokes, and when paired with a creamy, cool treat, the natural sweetness of the ingredient steps forward. The salad is both sweet and savory; as a result, it is something that isn't quite a dessert yet also not entirely an appetizer. It is a recipe of its own.