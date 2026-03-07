The Tiny Florida Island That Foodies Go Out Of Their Way To Find

Have you ever dreamed of tiny, remote islands teeming with fresh seafood, breezy sea air, and the singsong rhythm of days gone by? If so, wake up and turn your wheels toward the Gulf of Mexico. That place actually exists, and it perches in Gulf waters, accessible by a single 4-mile roadway stretching past swaying seagrass, mangroves, and saltwater marshes. Toss any rigid schedules or time tables to the wind, as they will barely be acknowledged on the Old-Florida island known as Cedar Key.

For all its charms, this bump of land is most famous for a stunning amount of high-rated restaurants, making it a quirky food destination like no other. Folks are known to plan entire day trips around what's for supper, lunch, or breakfast — or all three, since time basically slips away upon arrival. It is not just a leisurely tourist town, far from it. Cedar Key is deeply tied to the state's clam aquaculture, with 95% of Florida clams pulled from the surrounding sands and bottom waters. It consequently bears the tongue-in-cheek nickname of "Clamalot."

Cedar Key is actually an archipelago of small barrier islands, but the road ends at Dock Street in the main village. That's where you will find most of the acclaimed deliciousness, with restaurants clustering in the tiny, walkable downtown area. As you can imagine, restaurants showcase the hometown clammy mollusks, and menus routinely feature all sorts of briny sea creatures. But it is not the only thing earning all that foodie attention. Here's a look at some highlights of dining in Cedar Key.