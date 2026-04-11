Turn Vegetable Peels From Kitchen Scraps Into Crispy Snacks In 15 Minutes
No meal is ever free of kitchen scraps. At the very least, you will have a pile of carrot peels and potato skin that wastefully end up in the trash can. All along, they should have been in the air fryer instead. With a little heat, a bit of oil, maybe some seasonings, and that trusty cooking utensil, you can turn redundant vegetable peels into a healthy snack that barely requires any effort. And did we mention that the whole process only takes 15 minutes?
This might be one of the easiest and most delicious ways to use up your vegetable scraps, and we're talking anything that remains on your chopping board. Root veggies (think parsnip, sweet potatoes, carrots, etc.) are an obvious choice, but you can also utilize squash such as zucchini and butternut, or even eggplants — amongst many other parts of fruits and vegetables you might not know you can eat. Although less vibrant than the inside, there's still a special charm to the peel's earthy and vegetal edge. Met with the right spices and the air fryer's circulating hot air, they take on all kinds of flavor notes, from savory and spicy to the zingy, citrusy complexity in between. Not to mention the snack-worthy crisp that rivals actual potato chips.
In case you were curious, vegetable peels do have nutrients. As they protect the interior from external environmental damage, they are quite rich in antioxidants. Additionally, certain vegetable and fruit skins also contain a decent amount of fiber, vitamins, and minerals, sometimes even more than the pulp within.
An easy snack that doubles as a flavor-boosting topping
Turning vegetable peels into a snack is simple. Wash and thoroughly pat them dry to ensure the most prominent crisp. Much like roasting regular veggies, you just need to coat them in oil and roast at about 350 degrees Fahrenheight for 10 minutes. The peels can also be quite thin, so check on them about halfway through to make sure they haven't burned. Afterward, toss the pieces in your preferred spices, and done. Similarly, roasting them in the oven follows the same steps, although it might take up to 25 minutes.
With the right flavorings, your vegetable peel snacks are pure bite-sized heaven. Typical spices, such as paprika, garlic powder, black pepper, and more, work every time, and don't forget to add dried herbs for a hint of fragrance. For those who favor a kick of heat, pull out your spicy condiments, whether it's chili flakes, curry powder, or chili crisp. Before roasting, you can also sprinkle Parmesan cheese all over the peels and let the heat transform it into a crackling coat of tangy richness. On the side, any of your go-to dipping sauces will do, so grab that bottle of ranch or hot sauce and have fun.
Beyond snacking, the crispy vegetable peels can fill in any gaps in your meals. As a topping, they fit right into a salad in dire need of textural dimension, or a pasta that's a little lackluster in flavor. You can even spread them over yogurt or pair them with your best dip recipes for a side dish that's as unique as it is effortless.