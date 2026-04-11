Turn Vegetable Peels From Kitchen Scraps Into Crispy Snacks In 15 Minutes

No meal is ever free of kitchen scraps. At the very least, you will have a pile of carrot peels and potato skin that wastefully end up in the trash can. All along, they should have been in the air fryer instead. With a little heat, a bit of oil, maybe some seasonings, and that trusty cooking utensil, you can turn redundant vegetable peels into a healthy snack that barely requires any effort. And did we mention that the whole process only takes 15 minutes?

This might be one of the easiest and most delicious ways to use up your vegetable scraps, and we're talking anything that remains on your chopping board. Root veggies (think parsnip, sweet potatoes, carrots, etc.) are an obvious choice, but you can also utilize squash such as zucchini and butternut, or even eggplants — amongst many other parts of fruits and vegetables you might not know you can eat. Although less vibrant than the inside, there's still a special charm to the peel's earthy and vegetal edge. Met with the right spices and the air fryer's circulating hot air, they take on all kinds of flavor notes, from savory and spicy to the zingy, citrusy complexity in between. Not to mention the snack-worthy crisp that rivals actual potato chips.

In case you were curious, vegetable peels do have nutrients. As they protect the interior from external environmental damage, they are quite rich in antioxidants. Additionally, certain vegetable and fruit skins also contain a decent amount of fiber, vitamins, and minerals, sometimes even more than the pulp within.